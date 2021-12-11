Leeds Knights: Telford Tigers boss Tom Watkins hoping to nullify hosts’ scoring threat

HEAD COACH Tom Watkins brings his in-form Telford Tigers to Elland Road tonight sitting second in the NIHL National standings – but he still hopes the best is yet to come from his players.

By Phil Harrison
Saturday, 11th December 2021, 7:03 am
Updated Saturday, 11th December 2021, 10:07 am
Telford Tigers' head coach, Tom Watkins. Picture courtesy of Steve Brodie.

The admission should probably come as no surprise from a coach who guided the Tigers to the league and cup double in the inaugural 2019-20 NIHL National season before it was cut short by the pandemic.

The Tigers finished second in the behind-closed-doors Spring Cup won by Sheffield Steeldogs earlier this year and are regarded by many as having a realistic chance of retaining at least one of their titles.

HELLO AGAIN: Centre Matty Davies helped Telford Tigers win the EPL league title back in 2016-17. Picture: Andy Bourke/Podium Prints

They face-off against the Knights on the back of a three-game winning streak, one which they maintained the hard way last weekend with overtime wins against both leaders Swindon Wildcats and Milton Keynes Lightning.

And although Leeds are a team searching for some consistency – their line-up hit hard in recent weeks by injury issues – Watkins, who has Sam Watkins, Finley Howells and Jack Hopkins away on duty with GB under-20s, is under no illusions about the tough night that lies ahead for his players in West Yorkshire.

“I’m reasonably happy with where we are at,” said Watkins. “We’ve let a couple of games slip we shouldn’t have, but we’re still within touching distance and very much focussed on retaining our titles if possible.

“We’re happy-ish, but you can always strive for better and improved performances.”

FAMILIAR FACE: Defenceman Ross Kennedy played for Telford Tigers during the 2019-20 NIHL National season and is expected to be back in Leeds Knights line-up to face his former club today. Picture: Andy Bourke/Podium Prints.

It was Leeds who drew first blood this season, winning 5-2 in an explosive start to their Autumn Cup group campaign, but it is Telford who have held the upper-hand since, winning both games in a double-header weekend between the two in early November.

Watkins has first-hand experience of the quality in the Knights line-up, with Matty Davies, Sam Gospel, Sam Zajac, Brandon Whistle, Ross Kennedy and Kieran Brown all having played under him in recent years.

“We know a lot about them individually and how they work together as a team when we have faced them – they have got a lot of offensive punch,” added Watkins. “You know it is never going to be easy against Leeds – they will be very competitive, very skilled and talented and are a team that can seemingly score willingly at times.”

