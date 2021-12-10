MISSING: Leeds Knights captain Sam Zajac is not available for the team's two-legged Autumn Cup Final against Swindon Wildcats. Picture: James Hardisty

In fact, defenceman Zajac will not be seen in a Knights jersey until their Boxing Day meeting with Sheffield Steeldogs, although he does have the perfect excuse as he is taking time out to prepare for his long-delayed wedding later this month.

Such are the perils of the Covid world that we now find ourselves living in, the 32-year-old and partner Katie have already had to cancel their big day twice.

In order to avoid contracting the virus – in particular the latest, seemingly more virulent omicron strain which has already prompted the Government to introduce extra restrictions – Zajac is understandably taking no risks, meaning he will sit out tomorrow’s home clash with Telford Tigers and Sunday’s first trip of the season to Raiders IHC.

That will then limit his exposure and the chances of him being forced into self-isolation and, therefore, potentially postponing his wedding for a third time.

It is a situation which the Knights’ management team of head coach Dave Whistle and owner Steve Nell fully sympathise with.

Leeds Knights head coach Dave Whistle. Picture: James Hardisty

But, even though he won’t be on the ice for what will be the biggest two days in the team’s short history, Zajac is confident his team-mates are more than capable of lifting the first piece of available silverware when the second leg against Swindon is staged at Elland Road on December 23.

“I’d already made the decision and spoke to Dave and Steve before the Cup final dates were even announced,” said Zajac.

“Obviously, it’s one of the biggest nights in the club’s short history and in that sense it is a tough one to swallow, especially with it being over two legs.

Leeds Knights captain Sam Zajac. Picture: James Hardisty

“But my priorities are with Katie and making sure that our big day can go ahead as it has been delayed already, this is the third time of asking. We just can’t afford to risk it.

“Dave and Steve have both been great with it – it’s something that I’ve been up front with them about since day one. This Saturday’s home game against Telford is 10 days before the wedding day and if I was to test positive a couple of days after that, then it would be game over for the wedding and we just can’t risk that.

“But I’ve got full faith that the guys to get the job done. We’ve been starting to get guys back from injury gradually and I fully believe they can go all the way and lift that trophy.”

Whistle has made no secret of how highly he values his captain, particularly one who has proved such a key figure this season, even more so in recent weeks when they have regularly had to get through games with just four defencemen.

But Whistle fully appreciates where Zajac’s priorities lie over the next two weeks or so and wishes him nothing but the best for his big day.

“They’ve had their wedding cancelled twice already,” said Whistle. “As a club we totally understand the situation and we’ve known about it for a long time.