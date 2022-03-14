Leeds United player ratings from Norwich City victory, Jesse Marsch and Dean Smith reaction - key headlines

Leeds United player ratings from Norwich

Leeds United beat Norwich City 2-1 at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon - but how did we rate the performances?

The Whites took an early lead when Rodrigo's deflected shot found the back of the net on 14 minutes.

The home side squandered countless chances to score and went into half time with a one-goal lead.

Jesse Marsch's side were handed a lifeline late in the game when VAR overturned a penalty given for Luke Ayling's challenge on Milot Rashica.

Kenny McLean looked to have snatched a point for Norwich when he equalised in injury time.

Rodrigo and Luke Ayling celebrate Leeds United's opening goal against Norwich City. Pic: Michael Regan.

The result wasn't sown up, though, as substitute Joe Gelhardt tapped the ball in from close range to restore Leeds' lead and claim all three points for his side.

Marsch on Elland Road experience

Jesse Marsch claims he will remember the thrilling end to Leeds United's 2-1 victory over Norwich City on the day that he dies.

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch. Pic: George Wood.

Kenny McLean's stoppage-time equaliser looked to have spoiled the party at Elland Road with the Whites hoping Rodrigo's one-goal lead would gift them three valuable points in the relegation battle.

Marsch responded by bringing on Joe Gelhardt, who scored a late winner for United and caused the home crowd to erupt with joyful delirium.

It was a memorable moment for the Whites head coach.

"I feel like I played 96 minutes," said Marsch.

Norwich City boss Dean Smith. Pic: George Wood.

"There's a lot of emotion in the late stages of the match.

"I heard a lot about the magic of Elland Road, it was certainly an incredible experience.

"They asked me before will I remember this in two weeks.

"I said, 'on my deathbed'."

Smith laments officiating

Norwich City boss Dean Smith complained about the inconsistent use of VAR following his side's 2-1 defeat to Leeds United on Sunday.

With the Canaries 1-0 down in the 75th minute, referee Stuart Attwell pointed to the spot after Luke Ayling appeared to take down Yellows attacker Milot Roshica in the box.

Attwell was then advised to view the incident on his pitchside monitor and then rescinded the penalty.

In his post-match press conference, Smith said he was not happy with the way VAR is being used in the Premier League at the moment.

"As soon as the referee goes over to the screen you know it's getting overturned," Smith said.

"He's probably been told to overturn it.

"Is it a clear and obvious error?

"I don't know because that changes from game to game and week to week."