After Rodrigo's deflected strike put Leeds ahead inside fifteen minutes, the Whites squandered bags of strong chances to extend their lead.

McLean looked to have rescued a point for the visitors with moments left to play as he poked home a Teemu Pukki cross, but 19-year-old Gelhardt had the final say in injury time.

The win takes Leeds four points clear of the drop zone and keeps Norwich City's points total at 17.

Jesse Marsch made three changes to the side that lined up to face Aston Villa on Thursday, with Patrick Bamford making his first start since the Whites' 1-1 draw with Newcastle in September.

Rodrigo opened the scoring in the 14th minute. Diego Llorente launched a long ball forward for Patrick Bamford which fell short of its target. Bouncing behind the back line, the ball was chested down by Dan James into the path of Rodrigo who leathered it first time from the edge of the box. The Spaniard's shot deflected off Ben Gibson into the goal to make it 1-0 to the hosts.

The Whites' early lead was celebrated heartily by the home crowd and the out-of-form Rodrigo, who sprinted to the bench to involve the substitutes in marking the squad's first goal in five games.

Joe Gelhardt restores Leeds United's lead in injury time. Pic: George Wood.

Raphinha almost made it 2-0 shortly after. The Brazilian flicked a ball from James onto to Dallas and raced into the six-yard box for the return. When it arrived, Raphinha's shot went backwards as he struck the ball into his standing foot.

The winger was again unfortunate not to score on the half-hour mark. Storming into the visitors' half on the break, Raphinha played a crossfield pass to Bamford who put the ball into the box for him to attack, but his effort rattled the crossbar.

Meanwhile, the visitors' first-half chances were limited but Adam Forshaw gifted Norwich a good-looking free-kick in the 37th minute when he brought down Pukki just outside the area. Milot Roshica stepped up and blasted the ball over the bar.

Bamford looked set to mark his return to the starting eleven with a goal, with only Krul to beat on the stroke of half-time. After the striker poked it wide, he knew he had passed up a huge opportunity to send his side into the break with a two-goal cushion and he would have no more chances to do so as Marsch, mindful of the striker's recovery, pulled Bamford at half time.

Teemu Pukki holds off Pascal Struijk. Pic: Michael Regan.

Dan James had the ball in the back of the net just five minutes after the restart. Raphinha's shot squeezed through Krul's legs and the Welshman was there to claim the spoils, but did so from an offside position so the goal was ruled out.

The introduction of 18-year-old Jonathan Rowe on the hour mark brought some joy for the visiting side, with the teenager forcing Meslier to make a save within minutes of coming on and later hitting the crossbar.

With fifteen minutes left to play, referee Stuart Attwell pointed to the spot for Norwich after Luke Ayling, on a yellow card, brought down Roshica in the area. After consulting his pitchside VAR monitor, Attwell rescinded the penalty.

In the 80th minute, Leeds won a free-kick just outside the box after Jack Harrison was brought down. Raphinha was the man to take it - his shot beat the wall but rebounded off the crossbar.

Rodrigo celebrates putting Leeds United ahead against Norwich City. pic: Michael Regan.

Kenny McLean equalised for Norwich City in injury time, sliding onto the end of a cross by Pukki.

Marsch brought Gelhardt on for Mateusz Klich with just injury time left to play and the teenager repaid his manager's faith. Raphinha broke down the right wing and squared the ball for Gelhardt who tucked the ball into an empty net to seal three vital points in the Whites' fight for survival.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Stuijk, Dallas, Forshaw, Klich (90 - Gelhardt), Raphinha, Rodrigo (60 - Koch), James, Bamford (45 - Harrison).

Unused subs: Klaesson, Bate, Cresswell, Summerville, Greenwood, Shackleton.

Norwich XI: Krul, Aarons (87 - Gilmour), Gibson, Kabak, Williams, Rupp, McLean, Lees-Melou, Sargent (61 - Rowe), Pukki, Rashica.

Unused subs: Gunn, Dowell, Placheta, Normann, Sorensen, Giannoulis, Tomkinson.

Dan James scores for Leeds United but it is ruled offside. Pic: Michael Regan.