The Canaries could and should have been staring down the barrel of a heavy Elland Road defeat at half-time, the woodwork and Tim Krul coming to their rescue as Leeds piled on the pressure having taken a 14th-minute lead through Rodrigo.

Smith, his players and staff were furious that the goal was allowed to stand given the offside position of Patrick Bamford when Diego Llorente's long ball was played downfield. Bamford was deemed by VAR Mike Dean not to be interfering with play as Ozan Kabak headed the ball down, before Dan James found Rodrigo and he fired in off the post.

That wasn't the only controversy in the game. Luke Ayling saw yellow for a studs-up challenge that brought a VAR check and Norwich were denied a penalty when James made contact with Milot Rashica.

Norwich were awarded a spot-kick when the same two players came together in the second half, but Dean recommended referee Stuart Attwell take a second look and replays showed the visiting player stepping on Ayling's boot before going to ground.

Although Smith's men grabbed a 91st-minute leveller through Kenny McClean, Leeds won it at the death through teenage substitute Joe Gelhardt.

"They were the better team first half, we were the better team second half," said Smith.

"Unfortunately I had to make a change at half-time again. We did the same on Thursday, we can't string two halves together for a consistent performance at the moment and that's been disappointing. We are where we are in the table because of both boxes. Even the opportunities we had in the first half our quality wasn't quite right whether it was the final pass or the finish and the chances we gave away we've contributed to as well.

BIG MOMENT - Elland Road celebrated the VAR-assisted decision on a Norwich City penalty like a Leeds United goal. Pic: Tony Johnson

"It's a big moment. We had to take risks at that stage. We knew the magnitude of the game against a team just above us in the league."

Smith took issue with the officiating on two of the game's big moments, starting with Leeds' opener.

"The goal is disappointing in a lot of aspects," he said.

"We all know Patrick Bamford's offside, the ball gets played for Patrick Bamford, the game knows he's offside but unfortunately the laws allows him onside because he doesn't make an attempt for the ball. Ozan could have let the ball run but you're not going to risk letting the ball run for Bamford to run onto it and we head the ball down, because of Patrick Bamford and their players run past mine to get on the end of it."

As for the reversed penalty decision, Smith saw inconsistency.

"As soon as the referee goes over to the screen you know it's getting overturned. He's probably been told to overturn it," he said.

"Is it a clear and obvious error? I don't know because that changes from game to game and week to week. It's a real tough one but Luke Ayling slides in and makes no contact but stops Rashica getting a shot away. The fact that Milo ends up standing on Luke Ayling means he goes down. What's he meant to do? If Luke Ayling's foot's not there he puts his foot down and shoots. I don't know what he's meant to do.

"Clear and obvious? You'd have to ask Mike Riley and his gang.