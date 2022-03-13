Marsch watched his men produce a vastly-improved display than the one that led to a 3-0 defeat by Aston Villa on Thursday, at home to the league's bottom side, and Leeds were well worth the three points.

But it took incredible drama to seal a first win in nine outings, one that snapped a six-game losing streak.

Leeds led from the 14th minute, Rodrigo opening the scoring with a goal Norwich City disputed due to Patrick Bamford's offside position. VAR Mike Dean deduced that Bamford, who got his first start since September, was not interfering with play however and allowed it to stand.

Dean was involved throughout, checking a Luke Ayling tackle that could easily have earned him a red card instead of the yellow he received, and then recommending referee Stuart Attwell take a look at his penalty decision for Ayling's challenge on Milot Rashica. Attwell duly awarded Leeds a free-kick. But the Canaries weren't to be denied an equaliser and found it a minute into stoppage time, Kenny McClean silencing Elland Road.

Marsh responded by sending Joe Gelhardt onto the pitch and the teenager provided the necessary heroics, tucking home Raphinha's cross to send Elland Road into raptures.

"I feel like I played 96 minutes," said Marsch.

"There's a lot of emotion in the late stages of the match. I heard a lot about the magic of Elland Road, it was certainly an incredible experience. They asked me before will I remember this in two weeks. I said on my deathbed. The last moments of the game you really feel the energy. Throughout the game, the difference between Villa and this was we performed with confidence and aggression and quality and it brought the crowd into the game and gave them something to root for and be attached to.

CUP FINAL - Leeds United teenager Joe Gelhardt scored a stoppage time winner to beat Norwich City at Elland Road

"Jacko [Mark Jackson] said before the game when people come to Elland Road, they know they’ll see a fight, a team that pours their heart and soul into the match. We wanted to make sure after Villa that we did that in a better fashion to represent the club and community. That we showed."

The win restored a four-point cushion between Leeds and the relegation zone and while Marsch was delighted with the result, the strength of the performance was what he will focus on.

"The three points are incredibly valuable," he said.

"Regardless of the result, the performance was strong. The ideas and tactics of how to play together were much better than both of the last games, certainly better than Villa, even better than Leicester. It’s a big step forward - not just points but clarity on the pitch tactically.

"It’s certainly momentum, positive, a big moment and big points. The performances and the group clarity for the football that we wanted to play. So much work still to do. Every moment, little tactical positioning and ideas and connections that can and need to be better. It’s a step in the right direction, we’ll use it positively to help us move forward."

Marsch reintroduced Bamford to the team but gave him just 45 minutes in a pre-planned swap. He also took Rodrigo off after an hour as a precautionary measure due to tightness in the Spaniard's quad.

"Very happy with Patrick, impactful 45 minutes," said Marsch.

"I’m satisfied that’s all we needed, from him, 60 was too much. It was clearly enough at half-time. Rodrigo and I got to know each other well in the last few days, talked a lot about vision for him, in the team, how to help, how to believe in the transition. He’s a good young man, a quality player - not just the goal but how he played.