MAYHEM: Nineteen-year-old Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt races off to celebrate after sending Elland Road wild with his 94th-minute winner against Norwich City. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Leeds United 2 Norwich City 1: Graham Smyth's player ratings from dramatic Elland Road epic

Leeds United ended a run of six consecutive defeats and sent Elland Road wild with a dramatic 2-1 win against Norwich City - but how did we rate the performances?

By Graham Smyth
Sunday, 13th March 2022, 5:06 pm

After Rodrigo's deflected strike put Leeds ahead inside fifteen minutes, the Whites squandered bags of strong chances to extend their lead.

Kenny McLean looked to have rescued a point for the visitors with moments left to play as he poked home a Teemu Pukki cross, but 19-year-old substitute Joe Gelhardt had the final say in injury time.

The victory took the fifth-bottom Whites four points clear of the Premier League drop zone with nine games left, although second-bottom Burnley who are five points adrift have two games in hand.

Graham Smyth, the YEP's chief football writer, hands out the scores from Sunday afternoon's epic clash at Elland Road.

1. Illan Meslier

7 - A huge save right at the end from Pukki aside there wasn't a huge amount for him to do. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

2. Luke Ayling

8 - Showed grit, worked hard, played some nice stuff. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

3. Pascal Struijk

7 - Some nice passes and solid defending for the most part but let Pukki run off him for the goal. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

4. Diego Llorente

7 - Full blooded defending but neither he nor Struijk could keep Pukki entirely quiet throughout and he left McLean alone for the goal. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

