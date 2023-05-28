Former England captain Alan Shearer pointed to one area that has led to Leeds United’s relegation from the Premier League. The Whites knew they were up against it as they hosted a Tottenham Hotspur side still in with a chance of securing a place in the Europa Conference League - and it was the visitors that made a better start as Harry Kane fired them in front with just two minutes on the clock.

Pedro Porro doubled Spurs’ advantage in the early stages of the second-half and despite Jack Harrison giving Leeds some hope, Kane’s second of the day and a late Lucas Moura strike gave the North London outfit all three points that left Leeds to contemplate life in the Championship.

The defeat that confirmed the Whites relegation summed up their season in many ways with few positive moments being completely overshadowed by self-inflicted blows that caused maximum damage and ultimately sealed their fate. Some have stated the relegation’s roots were in the decision to part company with former manager Marcelo Bielsa last season and the lengthy wait to replace the Uruguayan’s successor Jesse Marsch earlier in the current campaign.

Shearer picked up on several errors made by Whites defenders in the comprehensive defeat against Spurs and insisted that was one of the key reasons behind their unsuccessful fight against the drop.

Speaking on Match of the Day on Sunday night, the former Newcastle United striker said: “Defensively, they’ve been an embarrassment,, haven’t they? Some of the defending today, you wouldn’t see at under-10 level, let alone in the Premier League.