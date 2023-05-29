A Jack Harrison goal, which could possibly be his last for the club, was the merest of concelations for Sam Allardyce and his players as they slumped to a 4-1 home defeat against Tottenham Hotspur that ensured the Whites’ three-year stay in the Premier League has come to an end.

An understandbly dark mood surrounded the Elland Road faithtful in the aftermath of the game and their mood was reflected in the way the national media reported on a dark day for the club.

‘There was a sombre mood at Elland Road’

The Daily Mail gave a clear indication of the mood that enveloped Elland Road as the full-time whistle was blown and the Whites’ fate was sealed.

FRUSTRATIONS: Sam Allardyce correctly identified missed chances as a big factor in Leeds United's 4-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur

They said: “Leeds United were relegated from the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, as they succumbed to a 4-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, the London side’s first away win since January. There was a sombre mood at Elland Road, as the club’s fate was confirmed, spelling the end of their three season stay in the top-flight, after having secured promotion at the end of the 2019-20 season.”

‘The feeling after this abject surrender was of sadness’

The iNews reflected on what has been a speedy decline at Elland Road, with relegation back into the Championship coming just two years after the Whites ended their first season back in the top tier with an impressive ninth placed finish under former manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Ross Heppenstall wrote: “Having waited 16 years to return to the Premier League, how could a club of this size and stature find itself back in the Championship after just three seasons?

“How did a team who finished ninth on their top-flight return two summers ago end up limping to relegation? Where does a club with so much uncertainty over its ownership, managerial situation and playing squad go from here? The answers to so many questions must be found in the coming days and weeks, but the feeling after this abject surrender was of sadness, despair and of a wasted opportunity.”

‘It really has been that bad’

The Athletic turned their focus towards interim manager Sam Allardyce, who failed to win any of his four games in charge, claiming just one point with a 2-2 draw against his former club Newcastle United on his Elland Road bow. They claim the 4-1 defeat against Spurs and subsequent relegation into the Championship has ended any thoughts of the former Bolton Wanderers and Everton manager extending his time in charge of the club.

FAILURE: Sam Allardyce leaves the pitch after Leeds United are relegated from the Premier League

Phil Hay, once of this parish, wrote: “Leeds are so painfully limited and have been for most of the season. But perhaps this four-game period has put paid to the notion of Allardyce sticking around for any longer. There has been little, if anything, in his time in charge which has made him look like someone with his finger on the pulse.

“And while it might be different if he was a permanent appointment with his own squad, presuming as much or trusting him is too great a risk to take. Leeds going down to the routine of Weston McKennie long throws… it really has been that bad.”

‘This could be the start of the pain rather than its peak’

The Telegraph have recalled a time when the club were once used as a reference point for ‘catastrophic failure’ as they described the way Allardyce’s side ‘crumbled to another heavy defeat’ against a Harry Kane-inspired Spurs.