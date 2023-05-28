Leeds news you can trust since 1890
32 photos of defiant and dejected Leeds United fans as 36,000-plus witness Premier League relegation at Elland Road v Tottenham Hotspur

Leeds United were relegated from the Premier League with a home loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 28th May 2023, 19:15 BST
Updated 28th May 2023, 22:48 BST

Leeds United have been relegated from the Premier League following a 4-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road.

It has been a difficult season for the Whites fanbase as their side’s demotion to the Championship was confirmed on the final game of the season.

On a day when Leeds needed to win and hope other results went their way, Leicester City won at home to West Ham while Everton beat Bournemouth to survive and to leave the Whites 19th in the table.

Despite a tough season, the support home and away has never wavered and we have picked out the best photos from Sunday’s loss as Leeds lost via two goals from Harry Kane and one each from Pedro Porro and Lucas Moura as Jack Harrison scored the only Leeds goal.

Leeds fans with a defiant message after being relegated

1. Leeds United 1-4 Spurs

Leeds fans with a defiant message after being relegated

Leeds fans cheer on their team ahead of kick-off

2. Leeds United 1-4 Spurs

Leeds fans cheer on their team ahead of kick-off

Leeds fans cheer on their team ahead of kick-off

3. Leeds United 1-4 Spurs

Leeds fans cheer on their team ahead of kick-off

Leeds fans cheer on their team ahead of kick-off

4. Leeds United 1-4 Spurs

Leeds fans cheer on their team ahead of kick-off

