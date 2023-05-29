Harry Kane serves up Leeds United praise and Elland Road view after Tottenham triumph

Leeds had to win Sunday’s season finale to stand any chance of avoiding Premier League relegation but England captain Kane fired Tottenham ahead after just two minutes. Pedro Porro then doubled Tottenham’s advantage two minutes after the interval and whilst Jack Harrison pulled a goal back for the hosts, Kane doubled his tally just two minutes later before Lucas Moura added a Spurs fourth in injury time.

Leeds would have been relegated whatever the result given wins for relegation rivals Everton and Leicester City but Kane said Sam Allardyce’s hosts had made life tough for his side and that coming to Elland Road with the Whites battling to avoid the drop was no easy task.

"We said, we are playing for a bit of pride today,” said Kane, speaking post-match to BT Sport. "Obviously we had the chance to finish seventh as well. That weren't the case in the end but it was just about showing the fans a bit of fight, a bit of determination. It's not an easy place to come away from home, Leeds fighting for their lives and we put in a great performance. It was tough. They put a lot of balls in the box and we stood up to it well."