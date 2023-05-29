Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

Harry Kane serves up Leeds United praise and Elland Road view after Tottenham triumph

Harry Kane served up praise for Leeds United and his Elland Road view after netting another two goals for his Tottenham side en route to a final day 4-1 win in West Yorkshire.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 29th May 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Leeds had to win Sunday’s season finale to stand any chance of avoiding Premier League relegation but England captain Kane fired Tottenham ahead after just two minutes. Pedro Porro then doubled Tottenham’s advantage two minutes after the interval and whilst Jack Harrison pulled a goal back for the hosts, Kane doubled his tally just two minutes later before Lucas Moura added a Spurs fourth in injury time.

Leeds would have been relegated whatever the result given wins for relegation rivals Everton and Leicester City but Kane said Sam Allardyce’s hosts had made life tough for his side and that coming to Elland Road with the Whites battling to avoid the drop was no easy task.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We said, we are playing for a bit of pride today,” said Kane, speaking post-match to BT Sport. "Obviously we had the chance to finish seventh as well. That weren't the case in the end but it was just about showing the fans a bit of fight, a bit of determination. It's not an easy place to come away from home, Leeds fighting for their lives and we put in a great performance. It was tough. They put a lot of balls in the box and we stood up to it well."

PRAISE: For Leeds United's efforts from Harry Kane, pictured celebrating his second-minute opener at Elland Road. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.PRAISE: For Leeds United's efforts from Harry Kane, pictured celebrating his second-minute opener at Elland Road. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.
PRAISE: For Leeds United's efforts from Harry Kane, pictured celebrating his second-minute opener at Elland Road. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.
Related topics:Harry KaneTottenhamElland RoadWest YorkshirePremier LeagueEnglandLucas MouraJack Harrison