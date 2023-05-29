What Leeds United fans did to £13m man after Premier League relegation confirmed vs Tottenham Hotspur
Leeds United were relegated from the Premier League with a 4-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur
Junior Firpo was met with boos as he made his way off the Elland Road pitch following Sunday’s 4-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.
The Whites’ relegation to the Championship was confirmed with their heavy defeat, but even a victory would not have been enough to move them out of 19th as Leicester City and Everton, with the latter clinching survival, both picked up final day wins.
It was the third defeat in four games under Sam Allardyce, with the Whites managing just one point from their last four outings as they prepare to join Southampton and Leicester in the Championship.
At full-time, YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth revealed how Firpo was booed as he followed behind Adam Forsahw, who was clapping the fans. He reported: “Adam Forshaw walking around applauding Elland Road and being applauded in return. Firpo is being booed as he follows.”
The £13m signing from Barcelona has endured a number of difficult periods during his time at Elland Road. Since joining Leeds in the summer of 2021, he has made 51 appearances for the club, scoring two goals and providing four assists.
He scored a vital goal in a 1-0 win over Southampton at the end of February, in what was arguably the best moment of a difficult Elland Road career.
He was sent off in the 2-2 draw with Newcastle United and therefore missed the loss to West Ham United. He was introduced against Spurs with 30 minutes remaining on Sunday.