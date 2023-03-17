Leeds United are gearing up for another potentially defining fixture in their battle for Premier League survival.

The Whites slipped into the relegation zone despite a hard-fought draw with in-form Brighton last week, and this weekend, they face a Wolves side currently sitting four points ahead and three points ahead of the relegation zone. Defeat would be a bitter blow for Javi Gracia’s men before the international break, but in contrast, a win could be a monumental boost as the final run-in comes into focus.

Ahead of Saturday’s Molineux clash, Whites boss Gracia has provided a fitness update on his squad. He said: “Tyler (Adams) is injured and in this moment he is with the specialist and we’ll see how long he is out of the team. We have other players, all of us know Tyler is a key player for us but we have to manage with the squad we have and we have other players ready for the next game.”

Speaking about Liam Cooper’s injury, Gracia added: “I think Liam has been out of the team some time but now it’s important that he is with the team because he can do many things on the pitch, but he’s very important as well off the pitch. His personality can help us in this moment and I’m sure he’s going to do it inside and outside the pitch. He’s [fit and] ready.”

Longer-term absentees Stuard Dallas and Adam Forshaw also remain out for the time being.

