News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
1 hour ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
2 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
3 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
4 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
5 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet

Leeds United's Spain-born youngster earns first international selection as England come calling

Leeds United forward Mateo Joseph has been selected by Ian Foster to represent England’s Under-20 group against Germany, the United States and France this month

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 17th Mar 2023, 11:15 GMT- 1 min read

The dual national striker has been tailed by England scouts since arriving in the country last January. His 13 goals in 15 Premier League 2 appearances this season have not gone unnoticed. The Santander-born teenager made his Leeds United debut in the Carabao Cup earlier this campaign, before going on to make a handful of substitute appearances in the Premier League.

Joseph qualifies to represent England through his father and is related to former Three Lions striker Emile Heskey. He is also eligible for his country of birth but has chosen to don the white of England during this month’s international break.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Leeds man can switch allegiances until he makes a competitive appearance for a senior international side, meaning there is nothing stopping the 19-year-old from representing Spain’s Under-20s or Under-21s in future.

CARDIFF, WALES - JANUARY 08: Mateo Joseph of Leeds United celebrates the team's second goal scored by Sonny Perkins (not pictured) during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Cardiff City and Leeds United at Cardiff City Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
CARDIFF, WALES - JANUARY 08: Mateo Joseph of Leeds United celebrates the team's second goal scored by Sonny Perkins (not pictured) during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Cardiff City and Leeds United at Cardiff City Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
CARDIFF, WALES - JANUARY 08: Mateo Joseph of Leeds United celebrates the team's second goal scored by Sonny Perkins (not pictured) during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Cardiff City and Leeds United at Cardiff City Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Joseph’s call-up was the second international gong for Leeds youngsters on Friday morning, after on-loan defender Charlie Cresswell was selected in Lee Carsley’s England Under-21 group once again.

England’s Under-20s will compete at the World Cup later this year, set to be hosted in Indonesia – a tournament the Young Lions won back in 2017. Joseph’s inclusion in this month’s international camp bodes well for tournament selection in May.

EnglandGermanySpainFranceUnited StatesCharlie Cresswell