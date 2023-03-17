Leeds United's Spain-born youngster earns first international selection as England come calling
Leeds United forward Mateo Joseph has been selected by Ian Foster to represent England’s Under-20 group against Germany, the United States and France this month
The dual national striker has been tailed by England scouts since arriving in the country last January. His 13 goals in 15 Premier League 2 appearances this season have not gone unnoticed. The Santander-born teenager made his Leeds United debut in the Carabao Cup earlier this campaign, before going on to make a handful of substitute appearances in the Premier League.
Joseph qualifies to represent England through his father and is related to former Three Lions striker Emile Heskey. He is also eligible for his country of birth but has chosen to don the white of England during this month’s international break.
The Leeds man can switch allegiances until he makes a competitive appearance for a senior international side, meaning there is nothing stopping the 19-year-old from representing Spain’s Under-20s or Under-21s in future.
Joseph’s call-up was the second international gong for Leeds youngsters on Friday morning, after on-loan defender Charlie Cresswell was selected in Lee Carsley’s England Under-21 group once again.
England’s Under-20s will compete at the World Cup later this year, set to be hosted in Indonesia – a tournament the Young Lions won back in 2017. Joseph’s inclusion in this month’s international camp bodes well for tournament selection in May.