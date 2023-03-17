The dual national striker has been tailed by England scouts since arriving in the country last January. His 13 goals in 15 Premier League 2 appearances this season have not gone unnoticed. The Santander-born teenager made his Leeds United debut in the Carabao Cup earlier this campaign, before going on to make a handful of substitute appearances in the Premier League.

Joseph qualifies to represent England through his father and is related to former Three Lions striker Emile Heskey. He is also eligible for his country of birth but has chosen to don the white of England during this month’s international break.

The Leeds man can switch allegiances until he makes a competitive appearance for a senior international side, meaning there is nothing stopping the 19-year-old from representing Spain’s Under-20s or Under-21s in future.

CARDIFF, WALES - JANUARY 08: Mateo Joseph of Leeds United celebrates the team's second goal scored by Sonny Perkins (not pictured) during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Cardiff City and Leeds United at Cardiff City Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Joseph’s call-up was the second international gong for Leeds youngsters on Friday morning, after on-loan defender Charlie Cresswell was selected in Lee Carsley’s England Under-21 group once again.