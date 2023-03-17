News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United trio receive international snub despite Premier League goal-rush and 2019 triumph

Leeds’ Spanish trio Rodrigo Moreno, Marc Roca and Junior Firpo have all been left out of Luis de la Fuente’s first squad as Spain national team head coach

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:55 GMT- 1 min read

The 61-year-old assumed charge following the country’s World Cup exit and on Friday morning announced his selection for upcoming fixtures. There was to be no call-up for Leeds’ Spanish contingent, however, as Rodrigo, Roca and Firpo all failed to make the cut.

On-loan defender Diego Llorente was also left out by the former Under-21 boss De la Fuente.

Roca had been tipped for a possible first senior call-up having returned to regular domestic action with Leeds. The midfielder had endured two seasons at Bayern Munich where he rarely featured and subsequently saw his progress stall.

(From L, Front) Spain's defender Junior Firpo, Spain's midfielder Pablo Fornals, Spain's forward Dani Olmo, Spain's defender Martin Aguirregabiria and Spain's midfielder Mikel Oyarzabal and (From L, Rear) Spain's goalkeeper Antonio Sivera, Spain's defender Unai Nunez, Spain's defender Marc Roca, Spain's defender Jesus Vallejo, Spain's midfielder Fabian Ruiz and Spain's midfielder Dani Ceballos pose for a team photo prior to the final match of the UEFA U21 European Football Championships between Spain and Germany on June 30, 2019 at the Friuli stadium in Udine. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP) (Photo credit should read MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)
Rodrigo, meanwhile, has only just returned from an ankle injury but misses out once more, as he did for the World Cup, despite his 12 goals for the Whites this season.

Roca and Firpo were victorious with De la Fuente in 2019 as the trio lifted the Under-21 European Championships title in Italy, however the new head coach has elected not to choose the Leeds pair for March’s international fixtures.

