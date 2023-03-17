Leeds United trio receive international snub despite Premier League goal-rush and 2019 triumph
Leeds’ Spanish trio Rodrigo Moreno, Marc Roca and Junior Firpo have all been left out of Luis de la Fuente’s first squad as Spain national team head coach
The 61-year-old assumed charge following the country’s World Cup exit and on Friday morning announced his selection for upcoming fixtures. There was to be no call-up for Leeds’ Spanish contingent, however, as Rodrigo, Roca and Firpo all failed to make the cut.
On-loan defender Diego Llorente was also left out by the former Under-21 boss De la Fuente.
Roca had been tipped for a possible first senior call-up having returned to regular domestic action with Leeds. The midfielder had endured two seasons at Bayern Munich where he rarely featured and subsequently saw his progress stall.
Rodrigo, meanwhile, has only just returned from an ankle injury but misses out once more, as he did for the World Cup, despite his 12 goals for the Whites this season.
Roca and Firpo were victorious with De la Fuente in 2019 as the trio lifted the Under-21 European Championships title in Italy, however the new head coach has elected not to choose the Leeds pair for March’s international fixtures.