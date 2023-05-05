Leeds United will be hoping that Sam Allardyce can keep them up in the Premier League as they slip towards the bottom three. The Whites are now only above the relegation zone on goal difference following their 4-1 loss away at AFC Bournemouth last weekend.

That result proved to be the end for Javi Gracia and the club decided to cut ties with the Spaniard in one last-ditch attempt to stay up. The former Watford man won three games in charge during his time at Elland Road.

Allardyce, who last managed West Brom, is vastly experienced and has overseen over 1,000 games from the dugout to date with previous spells with the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Newcastle United, West Ham, Sunderland and Everton, amongst others. He knows how to organise a defence and has a decent record of saving teams. However, with only four games of this season left to play now, does he have enough time to keep Leeds up?

The Yorkshire outfit take on a Manchester City side in fine form and they have risen above Arsenal again at the top of the table after their 3-0 win over West Ham last time out. Pep Guardiola’s side are eyeing the treble this term and are still in both the FA Cup and Champions League as well.

Why is Manchester City vs Leeds United on TV?

Leeds’ game at the Etihad Stadium had been moved to Sunday but has now been switched to Saturday due to Manchester City’s progress in the Champions League. However, it will still be shown live on Sky Sports, despite the 3pm blackout.

When is Manchester City vs Leeds United and what time is kick-off?

The match is on Saturday 6th May and kicks-off at 3pm (BST). Coverage starts an hour earlier at 2.

How can I watch Manchester City vs Leeds United?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. Subscribers of the channel can also watch via the SkyGo app on mobile, tablet and laptop devices.

What has been said ahead of Manchester City vs Leeds United?

New Leeds boss Allardyce has said: “Far too many people think that I am old and antiquated which is far from the truth. I might be 68 and old but there’s nobody ahead of me in football terms. Not Pep (Guardiola), not (Jurgen) Klopp, not (Mikel) Arteta.”

He added: “The team is no good without them (the fans). It’s always a telling factor that generally home form is the best form of the team that you have. What I have to do is install the confidence in the players to entertain the fans to cheer them on.

“I’ve seen quite a positive attitude. I would’ve expected them to be a bit more miserable than what they were. First impressions are that they are desperate to do better and that of course needs a bit of support and guidance, and breeding a bit of confidence.

