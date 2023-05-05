Former Leeds United midfielder James Milner will leave Liverpool this summer and join Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion on a free transfer.

The 37-year-old from Leeds arrived at Anfield in 2015 after leaving Manchester City. He has played a key role in the club’s success under Jurgen Klopp, winning the Champions League and Premier League title alongside a handful of other trophies during his time on Merseyside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milner made his professional debut with hometown Leeds in November 2002 and made 48 Premier League appearances for the Elland Road outfit before being sold to Newcastle United in 2004, as financial problems meant the club could not turn down an estimated £5m deal.

The versatile midfielder has signed a number of contract extensions at Anfield but despite reports Liverpool tried to convince him to stay, he will make the switch to Brighton ahead of next season.

“He’s a role model. I have told him, I can tell the whole world – nothing we have achieved in the last few years would have happened without James Milner, it’s as easy as that,” said Reds boss Jurgen Klopp of the player last year.

“Whether he was on the pitch or not, he’s set standards in a way not a lot of people can set standards, and it educated all of us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In January of this year, Klopp expressed a desire to keep the midfielder, he said: “There might be more fancy players out there but no one with a similar mind-set and that makes him incredibly valuable for us. And it is not because I am too loyal. It is just a fact.”

Leeds have been linked with Milner in recent years following their return to the Premier League. Reports earlier this week claimed the Whites, Everton and Nottingham Forest were all interested in a move for the former England international, but his switch to Brighton appears to be close to completion.

In 2019, Milner was asked about the possibility of returning to Leeds and said: “It would be amazing to play for Leeds again but no one from the club has ever contacted me about that.