Sam Allardyce makes instant change to Leeds United press conference style with strong striker statement

Willy Gnonto and Patrick Bamford could both yet play an important role for Sam Allardyce at Leeds United this season after comments made during the new manager’s first press conference.

By Joe Donnohue
Published 5th May 2023, 05:00 BST- 2 min read

The pair combined for Leeds’ only goal away at AFC Bournemouth last weekend, in what was a rare display of attacking cohesion. Gnonto picked up the ball on the left flank, drove inside and floated a cross onto the 29-year-old centre-forward’s head to restore hope and a little bit of pride as United went in 2-1 down at the break.

Ultimately, Bamford’s fourth Premier League goal of the season mattered little at full-time, Leeds having lost 4-1 to the Cherries.

Newly-installed manager Sam Allardyce has seen something in Bamford, though, that makes him believe the once-capped England striker can play an integral part in Leeds’ fight against the drop.

Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford (right) heads in their sides first goal during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Photo credit: Steven Paston/PA Wire.Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford (right) heads in their sides first goal during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Photo credit: Steven Paston/PA Wire.
Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford (right) heads in their sides first goal during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Photo credit: Steven Paston/PA Wire.

Speaking during his press conference unveiling on Wednesday, sporting a club tracksuit, reeling off answers to a variety of questions, Allardyce did something his predecessor was reluctant to do. The 68-year-old singled out Bamford, declaring publicly he hopes the forward who has struggled for fitness, game-time and goals over the past two seasons, can rediscover his best version.

"I want Patrick Bamford to be on top form,” Allardyce said. “Because I think he's a key player in terms of holding the ball up and being able to to get up the pitch and him to score goals.”

Bamford has scored three times since the beginning of March, which in isolation may not seem like an awful lot, but surpasses his season tally for last season.

"Hopefully he stays fit and he becomes a key player,” Allardyce added.

Elsewhere within the manager’s Leeds squad, Gnonto could be set for a more central role, figuratively speaking, compared to his brief under Gracia.

The Italy international failed to start in back-to-back Premier League matches for the Spaniard but remained a reliable threat primarily from the left flank. Allardyce does not have the benefit of having Luis Sinisterra to pick for his four games at the helm, meaning it will be a straight shoot-out, one would imagine, between Gnonto and Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville for a starting berth on that side of the pitch.

Allardyce is expected to shed more light on his selection decisions on Friday morning.

