Leeds United boss Sam Allardyce will have a conversation with goalkeeper Illan Meslier about whether he will be starting in the game against Manchester City this weekend. The Whites make the trip to the Etihad Stadium with a new manager in the dugout for the remaining four games of the season.

Meslier, 23, has struggled for form recently and may well be dropped for number two Joel Robles for the clash against Pep Guardiola’s title chasing team. The Frenchman has been the club’s number one since their promotion to the top flight under Marcelo Bielsa back in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on the YEP’s ‘Inside Elland Road Podcast’, Graham Smyth believes Allardyce has a big decision to make between the sticks as he prepares for his first match in charge of Leeds: “The big thing for him in the next two days is finding out who he can trust and who is mentally strong enough for this game against Manchester City.

“That starts with the goalkeeping position. He didn’t shy away from that at all, he said ‘unfortunately he’s been struggling, he’s been making mistakes that have cost goals’ which is completely true. He did go on to say ‘I think he’s a magnificent goalkeeper given the age of him’.

“They’ll have a conversation and how that goes will determine who plays in goal. I honestly wouldn’t be shocked if (Joel) Robles got the start against Manchester City.”

Leeds need to stop shipping so many goals if they are to stand a chance of surviving relegation. They have the worst defensive record in the league this term having leaked 67 goals in 34 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad