Leeds United fixture moved for a second time due to Champions League schedule

Leeds United’s visit to Manchester City next month will take place at 3pm on Saturday, May 6 as originally scheduled

By Joe Donnohue
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 12:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 12:28 BST

The Whites’ clash with title-chasing City had been moved to Sunday, May 7 in order to be broadcast live on Sky Sports, however Man City’s progression to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals now means the game returns to its original kick-off time a day earlier.

The game is still set to be broadcast by Sky Sports, despite the standard 3pm blackout, according to the Premier League. This does remain ‘subject to further consultation’ with relevant stakeholders.

City take on West Ham United three days before Leeds’ visit to the Etihad Stadium, before visiting Real Madrid in the Champions League’s last four on May 9.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: General view inside the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg two match between Manchester City and RB Leipzig at Etihad Stadium on March 14, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: General view inside the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg two match between Manchester City and RB Leipzig at Etihad Stadium on March 14, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
New fixture date: Saturday 6th May, 2023

New kick-off time: 3pm

Venue: Etihad Stadium

