The Leeds United manager was incredibly animated on the touchline as his side dropped points on Saturday.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Farke was ‘absolutely apoplectic’ with some of his Leeds United players for overcomplicating things after going 1-0 up against West Brom on Saturday.

Leeds threw away an early lead to draw 1-1 against the play-off chasing Baggies, with Junior Firpo’s ninth-minute header cancelled out by Darnell Furling shortly before half-time. Farke’s side were a little off the pace throughout as momentum slowed ever so slightly, following consecutive comeback wins over promotion rivals Sunderland and Sheffield United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That momentum didn’t look to be slowing when Firpo glanced in Dan James’ cross but after a bright start, Leeds lost their foothold in the game, with sloppy moments a bit too common for Farke’s liking. YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth had an eye on the Whites boss as minor issues piled up and his reaction was telling.

Farke’s angry reaction

“I don't think complacency crept in for the players,” Smyth told The Square Ball’s West Stand show. “Farke certainly reeled against that suggestion in his press conference. I saw him after about 15 minutes. He was going absolutely mad at someone. It looked to be either [Joe] Rothwell, Firpo or [Ao] Tanaka.

“I couldn't identify who he was going mad at, but he was turning around to the bench, remonstrating with them. And then he got steadily angrier and more frustrated as it went on, until, I don't know if they showed a replay, he aimed a kick at something that was in the technical area really close to where his staff were kind of leaning forward in their seats.

“He was absolutely apoplectic and it was because he could see it coming, he saw his team going for Hollywood passes and enjoying themselves a bit too much, instead of being pragmatic, 100 per cent concentrated or keeping things simple. He thinks maybe that came off the back of two big wins, the sun is shining, everybody is enjoying it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds ‘complacency’ verdict

In following up those two incredible comeback wins with a below-par performance, particularly after going ahead so early, questions were raised as to whether Leeds were a little complacent on Saturday. But Smyth’s assessment is a much more positive one, with the group almost too keen to keep the momentum going - even if it was to the frustration of their manager.

“Its not complacency, but I think it's maybe eagerness, they want to go and score goals,” he added. “They've just had a taste of the highest high you can get in football, a last minute winner, they've had it twice on consecutive Monday nights. Then they've come to play West Brom at home, they score an early goal and they're thinking ‘god this is great, lets go score more goals’.

“So I don't think it's something to be particularly concerned about, that your team wants to score goals, it's just that Farke would have preferred them to try and do it in a bit more of a controlled manner because West Brom are a good team. I think what he saw was West Brom getting a moment and taking advantage. Of course, they did.”