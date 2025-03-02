Championship run-in: Leeds United's last 11 games with huge promotion boost over Sheffield United & Burnley

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 2nd Mar 2025, 17:00 BST

Leeds United ticked off another tough Championship clash on Saturday.

Leeds United saw their gap at the top of the Championship reduced this weekend after drawing 1-1 at home to West Brom. Darnell Furlong cancelled out Junior Firpo’s early opener with both goals in the first-half as spoils were shared at Elland Road, with Sheffield United then going on to win 2-1 at QPR.

Daniel Farke’s side are now three points clear of the Blades, with an eight-point gap on Burnley who have a game in hand at Cardiff City on Tuesday, with another difficult game boxed off. Leeds are now 17 unbeaten in the league and 14 points short of last season’s 90-point total with 11 games remaining.

With a tricky period of games against three promotion rivals out the way, there is a feeling Leeds’ fixture list eases up going into the run-in - but is that actually true? Well, the YEP has assessed the final 11-game spell for all of the Championship’s top-half, working out the average position of each team’s opposition to determine who really has the most favourable home straight...

Remaining fixtures: Luton (A), Millwall (H), Sunderland (A), Watford (H), Sheffield United (A) | Average position of opposition: 9.8

12th. Blackburn Rovers (53 points)

Remaining fixtures: Luton (A), Millwall (H), Sunderland (A), Watford (H), Sheffield United (A) | Average position of opposition: 9.8 Photo: Matt McNulty

Remaining fixtures: Burnley (A), Portsmouth (H), Millwall (A), Middlesbrough (A), Cardiff (H) | Average position of opposition: 11.4

11th. Norwich City (53 points)

Remaining fixtures: Burnley (A), Portsmouth (H), Millwall (A), Middlesbrough (A), Cardiff (H) | Average position of opposition: 11.4 Photo: Stephen Pond

Remaining fixtures: West Brom (A), Burnley (H), Portsmouth (A), Blackburn (A), Sheffield Wednesday (H) | Average position of opposition: 10.4

10th. Watford (56 points)

Remaining fixtures: West Brom (A), Burnley (H), Portsmouth (A), Blackburn (A), Sheffield Wednesday (H) | Average position of opposition: 10.4 Photo: Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Remaining fixtures: Middlesbrough (H), Blackburn (A), Norwich City (H), Swansea City (H), Burnley (A) | Average position of opposition: 9.2

9th. Millwall (57 points)

Remaining fixtures: Middlesbrough (H), Blackburn (A), Norwich City (H), Swansea City (H), Burnley (A) | Average position of opposition: 9.2 Photo: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Remaining fixtures: Watford (H), Coventry (A), Derby (H), Cardiff (A), Luton (H) | Average position of opposition: 16.4

8th. West Brom (57 points)

Remaining fixtures: Watford (H), Coventry (A), Derby (H), Cardiff (A), Luton (H) | Average position of opposition: 16.4 Photo: Getty Images

Remaining fixtures: Millwall (A), Plymouth (H), Sheffield Wednesday (A), Norwich (H), Coventry (A) | Average position of opposition: 12.6

7th. Middlesbrough (60 points)

Remaining fixtures: Millwall (A), Plymouth (H), Sheffield Wednesday (A), Norwich (H), Coventry (A) | Average position of opposition: 12.6 Photo: Owen Humphreys

