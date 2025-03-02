Daniel Farke’s side are now three points clear of the Blades, with an eight-point gap on Burnley who have a game in hand at Cardiff City on Tuesday, with another difficult game boxed off. Leeds are now 17 unbeaten in the league and 14 points short of last season’s 90-point total with 11 games remaining.

With a tricky period of games against three promotion rivals out the way, there is a feeling Leeds’ fixture list eases up going into the run-in - but is that actually true? Well, the YEP has assessed the final 11-game spell for all of the Championship’s top-half, working out the average position of each team’s opposition to determine who really has the most favourable home straight...