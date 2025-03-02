Leeds United head to Fratton Park next weekend.

Portsmouth will be down to the bare bones defensively when Leeds United go to Fratton Park next weekend following confirmation of two more long-term injuries.

Centre-back pair Hayden Matthews and Rob Atkinson were both absent as Pompey lost 1-0 at Luton Town on Saturday, having picked up ankle and calf issues respectively. Manager John Mousinho would usually have Conor Shaughnessy and Ibane Bowat as defensive cover but they are also both out with long-term injuries.

Midfielder Marlon Pack was made to drop into centre-back alongside Regan Poole at Kenilworth Road and it could be that he occupies a similar role when Leeds head to Fratton Park next Sunday. That is because Mousinho has confirmed Atkinson will be out for up to two months, while Matthews’ campaign is over.

Pompey injury latest

“Hayden’s out for the season and is going to need surgery on his ankle,” the Pompey boss said. “It’s very similar to the issue that Connor Ogilvie had last term and he should be absolutely fine for next season.

“Unfortunately, Rob will also be sidelined for around six-eight weeks with a soleus [calf muscle] injury. It’s a huge blow because the centre-back partnership they formed, albeit very briefly, was very positive. To lose them – on the back of Conor Shaughnessy’s injury as well – is, of course, very disappointing for us.”

Portsmouth have been fighting defensive issues all season and as a result, signed Matthews and Atkinson from Sydney FC and Bristol City respectively during the January window. The pair had formed a brilliant early partnership, laying the foundations for an uptick in form, and their absence leaves Mousinho very short at the back once again.

Double blow is ‘devastating’

Speaking after Saturday’s defeat, The News’ chief sports writer Neil Allen said of the double blow: “Of course, we’ve had the bombshell news from John Mousinho after the game that Hayden Matthews is out for the season with an ankle injury, which requires an operation. Rob Atkinson has a calf injury, which is 6-8 weeks apparently.

“Him and Shaughnessy coming back for only one or two games is devastating. A few weeks ago Pompey had Shaughnessy and Atkinson as the centre-halves and really were superb. Finally for the first time all season, they had their strongest centre-half pairing and then bang they’re both out within a few weeks of each other long-term. Atkinson’s is long-term in terms of the season really. It’s just absolutely devastating.”

Matthews, who arrived from Australia in a £1.2million permanent deal, becomes the fifth Portsmouth to have his season cut short. Fellow centre-back Bowat is also out for the season, as is top-scorer Callum Lang - who scored twice at Elland Road in August - Paddy Lane and Jacob Farrell. Former Leeds defender Shaughnessy is out for the long-term as well, leaving Mousinho with little option to alter things for the visit of Leeds.