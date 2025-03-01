Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings vs West Brom as one 3 and one 8 awarded in score draw

Graham Smyth
By Graham Smyth

Chief football writer

Published 1st Mar 2025, 14:49 BST

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth offers his verdict on the Leeds United players’ individual performances during Saturday afternoon’s 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion.

The Baggies held Leeds to a score draw at Elland Road on the first day of March as United extended their unbeaten run to 17 Championship matches.

Joe Rothwell came in from the start in place of Ilia Gruev, after a pair of impactful displays from the bench against Sunderland and Sheffield United, but he could not prove the difference against Tony Mowbray’s side.

Here are the ratings.

Defensive organisation, not goalkeeping, was to blame for the Baggies goal. Solid for the shots he had to save. Kicking was fine.

1. Illan Meslier: 7/10

Defensive organisation, not goalkeeping, was to blame for the Baggies goal. Solid for the shots he had to save. Kicking was fine.

Got involved in some good attacks, link up with James looked promising at times.

2. Jayden Bogle: 7/10

Got involved in some good attacks, link up with James looked promising at times.

Produced some late defensive heroics as Baggies tried to steal a victory. A couple of nice forward passes to get Leeds up the pitch.

3. Joe Rodon: 8/10

Produced some late defensive heroics as Baggies tried to steal a victory. A couple of nice forward passes to get Leeds up the pitch.

Some examples of his ability in possession, a couple of moments where he looked rushed.

4. Pascal Struijk: 7/10

Some examples of his ability in possession, a couple of moments where he looked rushed.

Got himself another very good goal, took up clever positions to help Leeds progress attacks. Defending was mostly solid.

5. Junior Firpo: 7/10

Got himself another very good goal, took up clever positions to help Leeds progress attacks. Defending was mostly solid.

Not at his absolute best but still produced a few moments of composure and class in possession.

6. Ao Tanaka: 6/10

Not at his absolute best but still produced a few moments of composure and class in possession.

