The Baggies held Leeds to a score draw at Elland Road on the first day of March as United extended their unbeaten run to 17 Championship matches.
Joe Rothwell came in from the start in place of Ilia Gruev, after a pair of impactful displays from the bench against Sunderland and Sheffield United, but he could not prove the difference against Tony Mowbray’s side.
1. Illan Meslier: 7/10
Defensive organisation, not goalkeeping, was to blame for the Baggies goal. Solid for the shots he had to save. Kicking was fine. | Getty Images
2. Jayden Bogle: 7/10
Got involved in some good attacks, link up with James looked promising at times. | Getty Images
3. Joe Rodon: 8/10
Produced some late defensive heroics as Baggies tried to steal a victory. A couple of nice forward passes to get Leeds up the pitch. | Getty Images
4. Pascal Struijk: 7/10
Some examples of his ability in possession, a couple of moments where he looked rushed. | Getty Images
5. Junior Firpo: 7/10
Got himself another very good goal, took up clever positions to help Leeds progress attacks. Defending was mostly solid. | Getty Images
6. Ao Tanaka: 6/10
Not at his absolute best but still produced a few moments of composure and class in possession. | Getty Images
