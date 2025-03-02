Whites boss Daniel Farke has provided fresh Leeds United team news.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young Whites attacker Mateo Joseph will be assessed on an ankle injury suffered against West Brom amid a double team news update from boss Daniel Farke.

Twenty-one-year-old forward Joseph was brought on with 18 minutes left of Saturday’s Championship hosting of the Baggies but the attacker was seen heavily limping following a blow shortly after coming on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking post match, Farke revealed that he was considering taking Joseph off, only for the injury to seemingly settle.

The attacker went on to complete the rest of the match but Farke admits there are now concerns over the young attacker who will be assessed.

Farke said: “A few concerns about Mateo because there was this one situation when he got a hit.

“I think it was an offside situation and he ran at the first post and by a hit he rolled his ankle a little bit. I was fearing for a few minutes that I have to take him off a little bit because for four or five minutes he was just limping around. Then it settled so hopefully it's not too bad but we have to assess it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke also provided an update on centre back star Joe Rodon whose foot seemed to go beneath him in the closing stages.

Asked about Rodon, Farke said: “I think it was more or less just a little cramp after the long sprints.”