'Concerns' over Leeds United attacker as injury suffered v West Brom and Joe Rodon update
Young Whites attacker Mateo Joseph will be assessed on an ankle injury suffered against West Brom amid a double team news update from boss Daniel Farke.
Twenty-one-year-old forward Joseph was brought on with 18 minutes left of Saturday’s Championship hosting of the Baggies but the attacker was seen heavily limping following a blow shortly after coming on.
Speaking post match, Farke revealed that he was considering taking Joseph off, only for the injury to seemingly settle.
The attacker went on to complete the rest of the match but Farke admits there are now concerns over the young attacker who will be assessed.
Farke said: “A few concerns about Mateo because there was this one situation when he got a hit.
“I think it was an offside situation and he ran at the first post and by a hit he rolled his ankle a little bit. I was fearing for a few minutes that I have to take him off a little bit because for four or five minutes he was just limping around. Then it settled so hopefully it's not too bad but we have to assess it."
Farke also provided an update on centre back star Joe Rodon whose foot seemed to go beneath him in the closing stages.
Asked about Rodon, Farke said: “I think it was more or less just a little cramp after the long sprints.”
