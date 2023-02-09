Leeds United are said to be interested in luring Arnet Slot to Elland Road as they search for a new manager.

Jesse Marsch was sacked on Monday, sparking a search for a new manager, and a number of candidates have already been linked. Feyenoord boss Slot has been added to the shortlist, and while negotiations are likely to be tough, Victor Orta is said to believe a deal would be possible should he and the club decide Slot is the man for the job.

But who is the Dutchman? Here we run you through everything you need to know about Slot.

Who is Arne Slot?

Slot is a 44-year-old manager from Bergentheim in the Netherlands.

He played professionally for 18 years, making his first senior appearance in 1995 and hanging up his boots at 2013. Slot played for Zwolle, NAC breda, Sparta Rotterdam and PEC Zwolle during his career.

After six years of learning the trade, he got his first job in professional management in 2019, taking over at AZ Alkamaar. Before that point, he worked as a youth coach at PEC Zwolle, the club where he retired. From 2014 until 2017, he was an assistant coach at Cambuur.

Slot’s managerial career so far

In terms of professional management, Slot spent just a year at AZ, and it was a turbulent year at that. His first season in charge was cancelled halfway through due to the pandemic, with AZ finishing second. Although, there was no winner of that season.

He was then sacked in 2020 because he negotiated a deal with Feyenoord and AZ felt he was not concentrated on the club. After taking over at Feyenoord from Dick Advocaat, a year later, in December of 2021, Slot guided Feyenoord to a fifth-place finish, qualifying for the Conference League.

In his second, and first full season in charge, Slot led Feyenoord to a third-place finish, finishing runners-up in the Conference League. After that season, Slot was awarded the Rinus Michels Award, which is the manager of the year award in Eredivisie, and he beat a number of candidates, including now Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag. Slot has regularly been praised for the style of play he has implemented during his time at Feyenoord.

Slot took Feyenoord to the Conference League final

This season, Feyenoord are top of Eredivisie, two points clear of Slot’s old club AZ. They also topped their Europa League group, which featured Lazio.

What has Slot said?

Slot has already answered a question about being linked with a move to Leeds.