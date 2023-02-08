Andrea Radrizzani delivers next Leeds United manager update after 'white smoke' remark
Whites chairman Andrea Radrizzani has provided an update on Leeds United’s hunt for a new head coach.
Leeds sacked Jesse Marsch as Whites boss following Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest which left the Whites fourth bottom in the Premier League table and only outside of the drop zone on goal difference. Radrizzani took to social media on Tuesday to suggest that ‘white smoke’ regarding a new manager would hopefully be on the way by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning but the Italian has now said that Leeds need longer.
"Not yet...need more time,” wrote Radrizzani on Twitter in response to a fan asking where the white smoke was that he was talking about.
"Let’s support the lads now,” added Radrizzani. “Keep you posted.”