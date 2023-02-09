Whites under-21s boss Michael Skubala led a new look caretaker management team which took charge of Wednesday night's Premier League clash at Manchester United following the sacking of Jesse Marsch as Whites head coach.

Marsch was relieved of his duties following Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest which left Leeds fourth bottom in the table and only out of the division's drop zone on goal difference. Ayling admitted Leeds departed for Old Trafford as part of a "hard week" but saluted the spirit shown by his Whites in leaving the Red Devils with a point through a pulsating 2-2 draw.

Upon leading 2-0 just after the interval, the Whites defender and night's captain admitted there were elements of disappointment that one point actually could and should have been three. Ayling, though, acknowledged that a point at Old Trafford was ultimately a good platform for the challenge that now faces his side - a challenge to improve a situation which he says his Whites have landed themselves in by their own doing. Skubala, Chris Armas and Paco Gallardo are currently in caretaker charge of the Whites whose hierarchy are on with the pursuit of a new boss following Marsch's sacking.

EMBRACING THE CHALLENGE: Luke Ayling salutes Leeds United's travelling contingent after Wednesday night's 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

"Fair play to Skubes and the staff who have set up a game plan," said Ayling of LUTV of Wednesday night's draw. "It's down to us at the end of the day. We have got ourselves in this situation and now it's down to us to get ourselves out of it and I think this is a good start. It's a really good point."

Pressed on whether Leeds were happy with a point or disappointed at not leaving with three, Ayling admitted: "Both I think. We played so well to get 2-0 up and then to let two goals in is always disappointing but we knew that we are going to come to a place like this and it's going to be a hard game. In the end, with the pressure that we had at the end, I think you have got to look at it as a good point.

"It felt like a really good game. It was end to end and I think there were a lot of chances for both teams. I felt like we kept our shape really well and sprang when we had the chance but there were some occasions when we probably could have made a bit more from them occasions. But the boys are really pleased with that performance. I feel like it's been a really hard week with everything that has gone on but the boys showed their spirit."

Now, just four days later, the Whites and Red Devils will do it all over again. Leeds will face their arch rivals in the reverse fixture at Elland Road on Sunday - and Ayling is already champing at the bit.