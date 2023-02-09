The Whites suffered somewhat of a setback with Spanish candidate Andoni Iraola, whose LaLiga club Rayo Vallecano are fiercely reluctant to lose him. If Iraola was to leave Estadio de Vallecas it's understood that he would be keen to avoid an acrimonious exit although Leeds don't believe the 40-year-old can be ruled out of the race entirely. They also insist he was not the frontrunner, but one of a quartet of options being considered.

As for Slot, the Eredivisie-leading manager's availability was thought to be problematic if not impossible when Victor Orta was compiling his shortlist to replace Jesse Marsch. Leeds, though, would give serious thought to a move for last season's Dutch top flight Manager of the Year, should he be interested and if an exit from the Rotterdam club can be negotiated.

Chief executive Angus Kinnear and Orta, who was at Old Trafford last night to see caretaker boss Michael Skubala guide the Whites to a creditable 2-2 draw, have meetings scheduled today as the club attempts to find the man who can lead them to Premier League safety this season.

SERIOUS THOUGHT: For Feyenoord boss Arne Slot. Photo by ERWIN SCHERIAU/APA/AFP via Getty Images.

Skubala, who will return to his Under 21s job whenever an appointment is made, has given Elland Road chiefs some breathing space with his impact in a short space of time. The club are impressed with how calmly he approached the task, aided by fellow caretakers Chris Armas and Paco Gallardo but taking the lead.

Skubala did not see the need for extensive individual meetings in the lead up to the Old Trafford game and kept his brief for the players simple, trusting them to understand their roles and responsibilities.

