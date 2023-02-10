News you can trust since 1890
Super Bowl 2023 Leeds: Seven places to watch the late-night NFL game of the year in Leeds

NFL lovers in Leeds are gearing up for the league’s annual final play-off, the Super Bowl.

By Tom Coates
2 minutes ago

It may be taking place across the pond in the United States and therefore costing UK viewers some sleep, but that will not be stopping fans making plans to watch the game at 11:30pm (UK time) on Sunday, February 12. Several pubs and bars across Leeds are hosting viewings of the game, which will see Philadelphia Eagles take on Kansas City Chiefs.

Numerous venues are offering food and drink deals, as well as opportunities to play games while the big game takes a break. If you are keen to take in the 2023 Super Bowl with fellow NFL fans in Leeds, take a look through our gallery of venues hosting viewings. More information can be found on the official websites of the featured venues.

1. The Library

The Library on Woodhouse Lane is offering fans the chance to pour their own drinks from a five litre Brewdog keg while watching the game for £30.

Photo: James Hardisty

2. Amity Brew Co

Farsley brewpub Amity Brew Co has teamed up with local businesses such as Arcade Club and Farsley Fire & Smoke for a showing. Customers can enjoy food and arcade games as well as a new beer called Festoon Light, a twist on Amity’s core lager developed with Arcade Club that pays homage to light beer popular in the United States.

Photo: James Hardisty

3. MOJO

NFL fans can enjoy Merrion Street bar MOJO's range of cocktails while taking in the game.

Photo: James Hardisty

4. Editor's Draught

The Wellington Street pub will be welcoming fans in for the game and will have five litre Brewdog kegs available for £35.

Photo: Simon Hulme

