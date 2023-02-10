Super Bowl 2023 Leeds: Seven places to watch the late-night NFL game of the year in Leeds
NFL lovers in Leeds are gearing up for the league’s annual final play-off, the Super Bowl.
It may be taking place across the pond in the United States and therefore costing UK viewers some sleep, but that will not be stopping fans making plans to watch the game at 11:30pm (UK time) on Sunday, February 12. Several pubs and bars across Leeds are hosting viewings of the game, which will see Philadelphia Eagles take on Kansas City Chiefs.
Numerous venues are offering food and drink deals, as well as opportunities to play games while the big game takes a break. If you are keen to take in the 2023 Super Bowl with fellow NFL fans in Leeds, take a look through our gallery of venues hosting viewings. More information can be found on the official websites of the featured venues.