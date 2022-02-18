Ahead of the eagerly-awaited fixture between the Whites and Red Devils, we bring you all the key Leeds United headlines in one place with our Friday morning round-up.

Leeds United claims made over Argentine New York City forward

West Ham's Argentine target Valentin Castellanos – who plays for New York City and is the subject of a £10m bid from River Plate – could now reportedly be sold to Leeds United. (TN Deportivo).

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WHITES CLAIMS: Made over New York City forward Valentin Castellanos. Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images.

Read all of the latest Leeds United and Premier League transfer gossip at our round up piece HERE

Marcelo Bielsa's pre-Manchester United press conference

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is speaking to the media this morning ahead of Sunday's clash against arch rivals Manchester United at Elland Road.

You can follow everything that is said at our live blog HERE

Pascal Struijk desperate to beat Red Devils at crazy Elland Road

Pascal Struijk expects the home crowd to push Leeds United forward on Sunday when Manchester United visit.

The 22-year-old star says the Elland Road support is like having "a push in the back" and you can read what Struijk has had to say about Sunday's clash against the Red Devils HERE

Leeds United dedicate Manchester United clash to sexist abuse campaign Her Game Too

Leeds United will dedicate Sunday's Premier League clash against Manchester United at Elland Road to a brand-new partnership with Her Game Too.

Leeds' players will show their support on Sunday by wearing branded warm-up t-shirts and you can read the full story HERE

David Prutton on potentially 'make or break week' for Whites

Former Whites midfielder and now Sky Sports presenter David Prutton has penned his latest exclusive YEP Leeds United column.

The ex-midfielder believes this next week could potentially make or break the Whites season and you can read his full piece HERE