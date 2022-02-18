Leeds United can have two ways of looking at 'make or break' week - David Prutton

There were worrying signs in last weekend’s 3-0 defeat at Everton in terms of performance, output and the ease at which the opposition could score.

Rodrigo saw two shots from the edge of the area hit the crossbar and if he scores those two worldies then it’s a different game.

But it would have been a case of just papering over some pretty serious cracks had those two attempts gone in.

When Leeds are at their best they make it tremendously hard for the opposition.

But when they are passive, like they were against Everton, then they hand over points very easily.

Leeds have historically done very well against teams in and around them which has allowed them to be in a position where they are not looking over their shoulders when it comes to the Premier League table and being relatively safe.

But the games against Newcastle and Everton showed signs that need to be addressed.

The positive spin on it is that Leeds can address those concerns in big games against the biggest teams over the next eight days.

The other side of it is that if Leeds go into this week callow then they are going to get their backsides kicked and the performance at Everton is worrying if it is carried over into the games against Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham this week starting with Sunday’s clash against the Red Devils at Elland Road.

Manchester United got back to winning ways with Tuesday night’s 2-0 win at home to Brighton but if Leeds play at their best then they can absolutely expose what Man United are prone to which is a lesser work rate than the opposition and an ambivalence towards tracking back.

Manchester United are a team that can be upset if they are hit with a real intensity.

They can be moved into positions that they don’t want to be in and that has got to be the way that Leeds approach it, powered by the fact that the fans are going to make themselves very heard.

That could be the case so everything that everyone felt after the Everton game could get put to bed by Leeds performing well and winning against Man United but I am making it sound straight forward which is not going to be, as it’s going to be tough.

The rivalry between the two clubs is fantastic and even with the very minute taste that I had of it at Leeds, it’s a rivalry that I was always aware of.

I am sure that when you talk about Gary Neville to Leeds United fans, I think there is that begrudging admiration for a player that has pointed out that Leeds are a welcome fixture back in the Premier League, even with him as a former red.

He doesn’t go down too well on many people’s lists when it comes to Leeds United but he has hit the nail on the head and it’s a fixture that everybody involved with both clubs absolutely looks out for.

But if you are a footballing bystander then it’s a cracking game to get involved with as a fan of football.

Hopefully, if you are Leeds United, that inherently is enough to give them that added motivation.

There is the minutiae of who Marcelo Bielsa picks and where he picks these players.

There are a couple of questions with regards to what we saw with the personnel in the game at Everton – the Mateusz Klich selection in the CDM role over Adam Forshaw who is a holding midfielder and the changes made at half-time.

Marcelo does not strike me as a reticent character but you have to consider what Joe Gelhardt could bring to a game such as this.

It is imperative that everything is done correctly but after that it’s about everyone on the pitch doing their absolute utmost to make sure that at least three quarters of the team are having an eight or a nine out of 10 performance.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s reception is sure to be great but if Leeds are going to go close against Man United then it’s fundamental that if Man United are to take all three points then it’s absolutely imperative that they have got to work for them.

Can you say that Everton had to?

Obviously the third goal took a deflection which sent it into the bottom corner but then you look at the set piece defending.

Michael Keane is good in the air but is he known as a player that bullies teams in the air? No.

Therefore Leeds should be the type of side that has the defensive mettle to withstand an aerial threat but they didn’t and they also got sliced open pretty easily for the Seamus Coleman goal.

That’s their baseline and they have got to make the opposition work for their opportunities.

Over the course of the season, you can’t say that has been the case.

After that, they need to be clinical as and when the chances are created and get fundamentally closer to the goal.

If your two best two chances are two wonder strikes from outside the box as they were at Everton then there is a huge question mark as to how close they are and how creative they are going forward.

They need a complete performance at a time of the season which is absolutely crucial.