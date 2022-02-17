Leeds United dedicate Manchester United clash to sexist abuse campaign Her Game Too

Her Game Too aims to raise awareness on sexist abuse within the realms of football and Leeds have joined a number of other clubs from the EFL and beyond to show their commitment to the cause.

Leeds' players will show their support on Sunday by wearing branded warm-up t-shirts whilst there will be information in the programme and branding on the big screen.

Her Game Too was founded by 12 passionate female football fans in May 2021 with a special launch video uploaded to social media.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SUPPORT: Whites stars Raphinha, left, and Kalvin Phillips, right, with Leeds United Women ace Olivia Smart. Picture by LUFC.

Since then, the campaign has only continued to grow – with the video now having amassed 1.8 million views.

The individuals involved with Her Game Too are helping to build a more welcoming environment for young girls and females at stadiums, championing women who play football, work in football and support football, whilst also continuing to campaign against the online abuse women suffer and sexism attached to the game, to ensure women are respected equally and can feel safe doing something they love.

With the support of the club, the non-profit organisation is aiming to create further awareness, carry out research, educate the next generation, offer support for reporting systems in place at clubs, develop a strong sense of community and create strong relationships with other relevant partners, among much more.

Jessica Furness, one of the founders of Her Game Too and an avid Leeds United supporter, said: "As the Co-founder and Leeds United ambassador of Her Game Too, this partnership means the world to me! It was always a personal aim of mine to see this happen since we started the campaign last year, football is most certainly a game for all but sadly sexism is still rife in the beautiful game.

“Since a young age I've been a hugely passionate Leeds fan but have always felt out of place as a female in a male-dominated game. I'm really looking forward to working with the club on promoting equality, raising awareness on sexism and empowering women in football. We want to make their experiences as enjoyable and safe as possible, not just for the female Leeds fans of today but also tomorrow.

“The club have been amazing and so eager with getting this partnership over the line in the best way possible from start to finish and I am so grateful for that. I can't wait to see what we can achieve together. Marching On Together, no matter what gender you are - it's Her Game Too."

Angus Kinnear, Leeds United's CEO, added: "We are really pleased to finally announce our new partnership with Her Game Too, as we continue to fight against any form of discrimination.

“Sexism and abuse towards females will absolutely not be tolerated by anyone associated with the club and we hope that by supporting important campaigns and organisations such as Her Game Too, it will only help us in ensuring that everyone feels welcome and safe when they are at Elland Road.

“I know that all of our supporters will get behind this campaign and help us to encourage women and girls to attend games, show their support freely online and follow the club they love.”

For more information visit www.hergametoo.co.uk.