The Roses rivals are locking horns for the fourth time since Leeds returned to the Premier League and Bielsa's Whites were walloped 5-1 at Old Trafford in the reverse fixture over the first weekend of the current season back in August.

Leeds sit down in 15th place and will be looking to bounce back from last weekend's extremely disappointing 3-0 defeat at Everton whereas the fourth-placed Red Devils will be out to build on Tuesday night's 2-0 win at home to Brighton.

Bielsa will be facing the press at 9am this morning and all of the latest news will follow here.

FACING THE PRESS: Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa is holding his pre-match press conference today ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against arch rivals Manchester United at Elland Road. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.