The atmosphere at home games has been a talking point all season, since the Premier League returned to full stadia back in August.

Against Wolves the Whites supporters were credited with creating a constant noise that drove the players on to get a point but that atmosphere is likely to pale in comparison with the Elland Road roar on Sunday.

Struijk is in the midst of his first season as a regular in Bielsa’s side in front of fans, having broken through from the 23s in earnest during a campaign that played out almost entirely in empty stadia.

He’s expecting Leeds fans to be on their game for the big game.

“I think they’ll be there to support us 110 per cent,” he told BBC Leeds.

“Probably even before the first whistle they’ll be so loud. It’s like a push in the back, we get from our fans. For them and us it’s really important, them giving us all the support is so good for us.”

Four years after he joined the Whites from Ajax, Struijk understands the rivalry between the two clubs and the importance of this weekend’s fixture. He's played in three, coming on as a half-time replacement during last season's 6-2 beating at Old Trafford and playing every minute of the 0-0 Elland Road draw and this season's 5-1 loss in Manchester on the opening day. He's never played against them at a full Elland Road, however, so his education on the trans-Pennines rivalry will intensify this weekend.

OLD RIVALS - Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk and former Manchester United man Daniel James will welcome the Red Devils to Elland Road on Sunday. Pic: Getty

“I’m starting to get more used to it, not as much as a local boy like Kalv [Kalvin Phillips] but I’m feeling what everyone’s feeling,” he said.

“I just have that feeling that I really want to win, especially after those big defeats.

“I’m always really looking forward to playing in the big games. That’s what you play football for. You want to be playing these games or you don’t enjoy football that much, that’s my opinion.”

Leeds go into the game on the back of a disappointing defeat at Everton, when the Goodison Park crowd played their part in the same way Struijk expects Elland Road to this weekend, if the Whites give them something to shout about.

“Against Everton we didn’t start fresh, they were onto it more, coming out faster everywhere, winning the duels, especially in the first half,” he said.