Leeds United have brought in some exciting signings this season, however the likes of Max Wober, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie have now been handed the task to save them from relegation. The Whites currently sit one point above the bottom three.

While they have a dramatic improvement in their squad depth over the last year or so, Leeds face losing a number of key stars if they are to drop down to the Championship. There are also some players that will see their contracts expire in the summer and their future is also likely to depend on what tier they sit in.

Joel Robles

Joel Robles joined Leeds United from Real Betis last summer after previously enjoying spells with Wigan Athletic and Everton. The Spaniard currently battles Kristoffer Klaesson to be their second-choice goalkeeper, however he has so far only managed one appearance in all competitions.

With Robles eleven years Klaesson’s senior, there isn’t really any reason for the Whites to extend the former’s contract this summer. Robles is likely to leave Elland Road no matter what league United sit in.

Adam Forshaw

Adam Forshaw joined Leeds United from Middlesbrough in 2018 and has impressed in short spells during his time in Yorkshire, however his career has been plagued with injuries and he has since failed to pick up regular game time.

Forshaw signed a new contract with the option of a further year 13 months ago, however he has only managed two starts in the Premier League this season and his future is looking uncertain. While he is unlikely to dislodge the links of McKennie and Adams from the starting line-up, United could be tempted to extend his deal because of his leadership and squad depth. Relegation to the Championship may also make a contract extension more likely.

Weston McKennie

Weston McKennie’s loan move from Juventus to Leeds United came as a big surprise to fans due to his exceptional ability, though the midfielder may have been a little disappointed when Jesse Marsch was sacked only a week after his arrival. McKennie has since made five appearances in the Premier League for the Whites.

The American joined Leeds with an option-to-buy for around £32 million, however this can only be activated if McKennie mays 10 appearances and the club avoid relegation. The first criteria is pretty much guaranteed, while fans will be desperate to remain in the top flight and snap up the 24-year-old permanently.

Mateusz Bogusz

Mateusz Bogusz joined Leeds United from Ruch Chorzow as a teenager in 2019 but has failed to make any impact at Elland Road. Now 21, the midfielder has made only three appearances in all competitions and has spent the last few seasons on loan with Logrones and Ibiza.

