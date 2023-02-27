'Openly wept' - Leeds United fans on figure's Saints reaction, praise for player and Javi Gracia

Here is what our YEP Jury had to say on Saturday’s 1-0 victory against Southampton, match-winner Junior Firpo, new boss Javi Gracia and also Victor Orta’s tears.

NEIL GREWER

A massive win and great relief to finally record a Premier League victory in 2023. Tension was evident on and off the pitch and the celebrations after the final whistle displayed just what that win meant to players and supporters alike.

'BIG BREAK': Junior Firpo fires home what proves the only goal of the game to give Leeds United a precious three points in Saturday's Premier League clash at home to Southampton. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

This was not a great game with minimal chances but few leaving Elland Road were complaining. Saints offered little and what was offered was well dealt with by a solid defence. The subs worked well with Cree Summerville injecting pace, Georginio Rutter showing glimpses of quality, touch and speed and Marc Roca shoring up the midfield. Junior Firpo deserves a mention after a match-winning display, which although not perfect, was as good a left-back display as we have seen for some time.

Man of the match: Junior Firpo.

ANDY RHODES

As far as first impressions go, this wasn’t bad from Javi Gracia. Three points in a relegation six-pointer is some impact but, more importantly, Leeds looked rejuvenated. As many have said, there will be tougher games to face than Southampton at home, but this will be a good platform to build on.

Leeds’ midfield and defence did its job superbly and restricted any threat the Saints could offer. This meant that the midfield could focus on getting the ball forward instead. Brenden Aaronson had a better game than most we’ve seen in recent times and it was good to see Georginio Rutter make an impact. With this game being a must win, Leeds did what they had to do. A few more results like that and we’ll all feel better. Gracia’s pre-match talk was around getting one result to boost confidence and having dominated this game, confidence will be needed in what will be another crucial week.

Man of the match: Junior Firpo.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds finally got that elusive win thanks to Junior Firpo’s goal 13 minutes from time. The scenes after the goal and at the final whistle were nearly worth the wait we have had to endure. Leeds lined up differently with Harrison wide right, Willy Gnonto on the left and with Aaronson just behind Bamford.

The players looked more comfortable in Gracia’s system and they had Southampton on the back foot but didn’t challenge the Saints keeper in the first half. The game seemed to be going to end scoreless until Firpo fired in the winner and the ground erupted.

Summerville could have secured the win but instead played a pass to Harrison and his shot went past the post. One result doesn’t make everything right, but it’s a step in the right direction. Fulham are next up in the FA Cup tomorrow. Hopefully, Gracia will put out a strong side even though Leeds have a tough game at Chelsea next Saturday.

Man of the match: Junior Firpo.

DAVID WATKINS

Finally, we won a must-win game! It wasn’t pretty and there wasn’t much to choose between two teams but, for once, Leeds got the big break as a Junior Firpo poke at goal found its way past the unsighted keeper.

There is no doubt Leeds were the more adventurous but the chances Leeds fashioned were only half-chances at best and nothing came of them until one moment of attacking invention saw Crysencio Summerville thread a ball between two covering defenders in the corner to find Jack Harrison. Harrison was alert enough to play a clever back-heel into the path of the marauding Firpo and his well-placed, though hardly stinging, side-foot shot wormed its way home.

It was a deserved reward for a player who, in the last couple of games, has finally started to show some character and ability. It’s too soon to give too much credit to Javi Gracia for this one but maybe, just maybe, he’s the lucky omen we need!

Man of the match: Brenden Aaronson.

MIKE GILL

The news that Javi Gracia had received his work permit on Friday was received with some relief. He also decided to remain circumspect about the possible team selections. This produced a pleasant surprise. 'Mad' Max Wober was unexpectedly available and this news gave everybody a lift.

A dour first half produced little for either side but once again our wonderful fans ramped up the noise with scarf waving and WACCOE chants. Captain Luke Ayling also whipped the crowd up at every opportunity.

When the goal finally came, Elland Road erupted into a tsunami of noise. Junior Firpo, who was having a fine game anyway, slotted the ball below the flailing arms of Gavin Bazunu and all was as it should be. Garcia, though clearly delighted, celebrated the final whistle calmly unlike his countryman Victor Orta who openly wept. A good day to be Spanish and a good day to be a Leeds fan!