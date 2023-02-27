Fulham v Leeds United: Javi Gracia's FA Cup fifth round press conference live, Whites injury updates
Hot on the heels of a much-needed league win, Leeds United are swiftly back in action tomorrow evening at Fulham in the FA Cup fifth round.
Leeds finally bagged their first Premier League victory since November on Saturday as a Junior Firpo strike gave the Whites a hugely important 1-0 victory at home to fellow relegation-battlers Southampton in new Whites boss Javi Gracia’s first game in charge.
Attention now quickly turns to the FA Cup in which United have made it through to the last 16 and face Premier League highflyers Fulham for a place in the quarter-finals. Gracia, who took Watford to the 2019 FA Cup final, is holding his pre-match press conference ahead of the Craven Cottage cup tie at 1pm from Thorp Arch today and we will bring you everything that is said here. Injury updates will be at the forefront of the agenda.
Fulham v Leeds United: Javi Gracia press conference live
“Now I have an opinion because I’ve been with them some training sessions and I’m very happy with all of them, with the quality they have, with the behavior they have. They everyday try to learn something else, very, very respectful. I think they have a great attitude to improve the qualities they already have. My opinion is that all of them have a good present and an amazing future.”
“I give importaance because I love this competition, of course I don’t like to play 3 games in 8 days, it’s not good, but I have to organise and motivate to know that if we play a good game and we win it will be something really good for us.”
“My achievements as a manager doesn’t just depend on the final results, maybe promoting from the third dvision to the second in Spain was massive, the manager has to enjoy not only if you win a title.”
“I can see him working at the gym, improving but I can’t tell you when he is going to be ready.”
“I always say at the start of the season I want to win the title, the Premier League title, all the cups, everything, and then when I lose I feel really bad, I think we have to win all the games. I prefer to focus on the next game.”
“My opinion about the game is that we had the control and it’s only because of these two players in the middle, we worked well, we were compact, we were strong defending, we were solid because all of them were mentalised to defend better.”
“I can tell you different reasons, one of them is that Summerville had something personal but the reason Aaronson played is he trained really well and deserved to play.”
“Marc Roca is and will be important in this team, playing from the beginning, playing like the other day. All of them are important and that’s the mentality we need until the end. It’s not so important if they start or not, what is really important is what they do when they play and the way they can help the team. Marc did it in the last game and when he plays from the beginning, I’m sure he will do it.”
In that season at Watford, you played Ben Foster in the league and Gomes in the cup, could it be a similar situation here with Robles or Klaesson?
“It’s different because it’s another club. I just arrived here and the situation I have is not just with two keepers, I have three keepers with me training plus all the keepers in the Academy. But in this moment, in the same way I have to decide in other procedures as I will do in the goalkeeper position. I try to choose what I consider is the best option to to win the game.”