Leeds United picked up a vital three points and their first win in the Premier League in over three months as they narrowly beat Southampton 1-0 at the weekend. Junior Firpo’s second half goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The Whites found themselves out of the bottom three after a dramatic win in Javi Gracia’s first match in charge. The Spaniard was appointed as Jesse Marsch’s replacement last week, three-and-a-half years after he was sacked by Watford.

Here are the latest news headlines from Elland Road...

Viktor Gyokeres move ‘unlikely’

Leeds United are now reportedly unlikely to sign Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres after months of being linked with the striker. As per Dean Jones, the Whites have reservations over bringing in the Sweden international.

Gyokeres joined Coventry City from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2021 and has since lit up the Championship, netting 32 goals over the past two seasons. The forward has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League, with Everton and Bournemouth previously joining Leeds in their pursuit.

However, Gyokeres’ brilliant form doesn’t look to be enough to earn a move to Elland Road this summer as they look increasingly unlikely to snap him up. His £25 million price tag could well have something to do with that. Jones said: “Let’s see what league they end up in because things might change, but yeah, from what I’ve heard, they do have some reservations about him being likely to join Leeds right now.”

Leeds United’s summer transfer business will entirely depend on whether they can avoid relegation this season, while a move to the top flight looks inevitable for Gyokeres as Coventry City sit five points adrift from the play-off spots.

Whites defender is ‘unbelievable’

Former Leeds United defender Matt Kilgallon has heaped praise on Max Wober following his performance against Southampton. The Austrian picked up his second clean sheet since joining from RB Salzburg last month.

Despite a poor start to the year, Wober has been one of few that impressed under Marsch and he appears to have continued his form under Gracia. Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, Kilgallon said: “I like Wober, I really do. Some of his tackles, his timing is very good, isn’t it. His covering is good. It might be why Firpo’s playing well as well.

“As a back four today, they were solid. They played at the right time, but they also defended at the right time. Didn’t have loads to do. I think Wober made an unbelievable diving header.”