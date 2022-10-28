Thorp Arch graduate shares Premier League dream

Former Leeds United academy winger Jack Clarke wants to play Premier League football with new club Sunderland.

After joining Leeds aged eight, the York-born dribbler rose through the ranks at Thorp Arch before exciting fans as Marcelo Bielsa began to hand him first-team opportunities at the age of 18. Shortly after appearing in the Whites’ Championship play-off semi-final defeat to Derby County, Clarke made the £10 million switch to Tottenham Hotspur in July 2019.

Earlier this year, the youngster was sold to second-tier Sunderland before making a single senior appearance for the north London club - but he’s still focussed on plying his trade in the top flight.

“Obviously, like everyone, I want to play in the Premier League,” he said. “I'm not going to say I don't.

“I hope it's with Sunderland. I'm just taking it game by game, and we'll just have to wait and see."

Jesse Marsch provides injury update ahead of Anfield trip

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has confirmed that five of his key players are in doubt ahead of the Whites’ Premier League game away at Liverpool on Saturday.

Joining long term absentees Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw in the medical room are a quintet comprising captain Liam Cooper, Luis Sinisterra, Joe Gelhardt, Tyler Adams and Rodrigo. Each player will each be assessed in the next 24 hours to decide their availability for the visit to Merseyside.

"Let's see how it pans out,” he said. “But I think it's a balance, all along.

“It's about trying to maintain our physical output and make sure that we're one of the most intensive teams in Europe and in this league, but also making sure that we're not picking up injuries and trying to get that balance right.”

"We've probably had fewer muscle injuries, than any team in the league and still maintain a relatively intensive way of playing.

“But we think we can do more in terms of the intensity and then we have to still find ways to do that without risking missing players.”

Young centre-back Leo Hjelde is also in doubt after the Norwegian underwent an appendoctomy.

Leeds United linked with Chelsea wantaway

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic is understood to be seeking an exit from Stamford Bridge as the dressing room undergoes major changes following the arrival of manager Graham Potter - and Elland Road has presented itself as a potential destination for the United States international.

LS11 is already home a number of his compatriots after Jesse Marsch drafted in USMNT’s Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson shortly after arriving at the club.

According to Fichajes, Leeds is one of four clubs which could potentially sign Pulisic, who has made more than 30 goal contributions across 84 Premier League appearances since signing for Chelsea in 2019.

“Leeds have shown great interest in signing him and, although the Blues winger is considering better options, Jesse Marsch’s team could end up convincing the United States player,” reads the report.

“As long as he can redirect his career, Pulisic would currently be willing to sign with any interested club.”