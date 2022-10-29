19 photos that take you back to supporting Leeds United during the 1991/1992 season

What a wonderful time to be a Leeds United fan.

Hopes were high in the summer of ‘91 as the Whites spent in excess of £4 million improving Howard Wilkinson’s squad in order to build on the impressive fourth-place finish achieved in their first season back in the top flight.

The campaign got off to a rampant start as Leeds managed to go a stonking ten league games unbeaten - and then, it wasn’t until February that a second First Division contender got the better of them in an incredible season of just four defeats in total.

Lancashire rivals Manchester United made sure that the Whites didn’t run away with it, though, as it was nip and tuck right up until April, when the Reds capitulated with three successive losses to hand Leeds their first top flight title since 1974.

With the division rebranded as the Premier League the following season, United remain the defending champions of the First Division to this day.

1. Leeds United 1991/1992 'United set for glory season' - the team's title success is forecast by a prophetic partner newspaper at a pre-season photo-call.

2. Leeds United 1991/1992 The Whites started the season with no less than six new signings, having twice broken their transfer fee club record for Tony Dorigo and Rod Wallace, pictured here with fellow newbies Ray Wallace, Jon Newsome, David Wetherall, and Steve Hodge.

3. Leeds United 1991/1992 With his side trailing 1-0 to Sheffield Wednesday in the second game of the season, Howard Wilkinson signals for John McClelland to be replaced by Mel Sterland.

4. Leeds United 3 Southampton 3. Divison One. Division One, December 26, 1991. Steve Hodge scores. Steve Hodge scores in the Whites' Boxing Day game against Southampton at Elland Road. An 85th minute goal by Saints striker Iain Dowie earns the visitors a 3-3 draw.