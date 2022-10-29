19 photos that take you back to supporting Leeds United during the 1991/1992 season
What a wonderful time to be a Leeds United fan.
Hopes were high in the summer of ‘91 as the Whites spent in excess of £4 million improving Howard Wilkinson’s squad in order to build on the impressive fourth-place finish achieved in their first season back in the top flight.
The campaign got off to a rampant start as Leeds managed to go a stonking ten league games unbeaten - and then, it wasn’t until February that a second First Division contender got the better of them in an incredible season of just four defeats in total.
Lancashire rivals Manchester United made sure that the Whites didn’t run away with it, though, as it was nip and tuck right up until April, when the Reds capitulated with three successive losses to hand Leeds their first top flight title since 1974.
With the division rebranded as the Premier League the following season, United remain the defending champions of the First Division to this day.