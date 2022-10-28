Leeds United were heavily linked with a move for PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo during the summer transfer window. Gakpo has burst onto the scene with PSV, and he caught the eye again on Thursday night, producing an assist as PSV saw off Arsenal in the Netherlands.

That assist means it is two assists and five goals in five Europa League games for the winner, and his overall stats are even better. Gakpo has scored 13 and assisted 14 in 21 games across all competitions, and that form will have Leeds ruing their inability to land the Dutchman during the summer window. Here we take a look at the failed transfer attempt and the latest rumours surrounding Gakpo’s future.

The Leeds attempt

Leeds’ attempts to sign Gakpo during the summer were no secret. In fact, Whites owner Andrea Radrizzani tweeted to confirm the club’s attempts when speaking about Bamba Dieng, a transfer that broke down at the final moment.

“Lets welcome Bamba Dieng and we will continue to work on Gapko,” he tweeted on deadline day. “Now it’s time to focus on the pitch and support our new project and the great job Jesse and the staff are doing.”

Gakpo’s explanation

The Whites went on to fall short in their bid, and Gakpo later provided some context to his decision to stay put.

“I was close to leaving, I spoke to Erik ten Hag a few times at Manchester United,” Gakpo told The Times. “In the end the deal didn’t go through, which was a shame, for me and my development, and because Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world, but also for PSV, because to transfer a player to Manchester United is a good thing for the club.

“It ended about a week before the end of the transfer window and in that week I had to decide if I would go to Leeds or Southampton. In the end I stayed, but it was a stressful period.”

Van Perse’s verdict

PSV boss Robin van Persie was asked to give a verdict on Gakpo earlier this week.

“He is a good player. He always finds a way in most games to have an influence in terms of making an assist or a goal,” said the former Arsenal striker. “He is not really an out-and-out striker, but he can play as a No.10, out on the wing, he can play in those positions. He has a good physique, is dangerous in the attacking third and he is a good all round player.”

The transfer latest

According to Fabrizio Romano, Leeds are still interested in a deal for Gakpo. “Now what’s the situation? That Leeds are still hoping for Cody Gakpo,” said the transfer expert on his Here We Go podcast.

“Southampton have been there for a long time. But from what I’m told now, the status of Cody Gakpo has completely, completely changed. So I think it’s going to be really difficult for Leeds and Southampton to go for Cody Gakpo and now there are top clubs following him, not just in the Premier League.”

The likes of Arsenal and Manchester United are being heavily linked with a move for Gakpo ahead of the January window.

