Leeds United are locked in another relegation battle this season, and it’s a battle that is likely to go until the end.

The Whites have struggled again this term, and they are now preparing to move into a crucial set of fixtures that will decide their fate. Javi Gracia’s men faced Wolves on Saturday, and that was their final game before the last international break of the season. There will then be 11 games remaining for Leeds as they look to maintain their top-flight status once again.

Here we take a look at when Leeds are back in action, and who they still have to face this season.

When do Leeds United play after the break?

Leeds have two weeks to wait before returning to action after their Premier League clash with Wolves on Saturday.

Gracia’s men return after the break on Saturday, April 1. They face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in a 3pm kick-off. That clash comes before two huge clashes with relegation rivals Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace, and those two fixtures are part of three straight home games. From the remaining games, Leeds face three of the current top four, taking on Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham.

More importantly, they face five of the current bottom eight in what will surely be the defining clashes of their relegation battles. The Whites take on Forest, Palace, Leicester City, Bournemouth and West Ham United.

Of Leeds’ remaining fixtures after the break, six of the 11 fixtures are at home.

Full list of remaining fixtures

Arsenal (A) - April 1

Nottingham Forest (H) - April 4

Crystal Palace (H) - April 9

Liverpool (H) - April 17

Fulham (A) - April 22

Leicester City (H) - 25

Bournemouth (A) - April 30

Manchester City (A) - May 6

Newcastle United (H) - May 13

West Ham United (A) - May 20