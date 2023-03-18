The latest Premier League television picks have been announced, and there are two changes for Leeds United.

The Whites find themselves locked in another relegation battle this season, and they are hoping to match last season’s late efforts when they dodged the drop. There are few positives to being locked in a relegation dogfight late in the season, but if there is one, it’s having meaninful fixtures until the very end.

What that means is that Leeds’ fixtures are attractive to the broadcast companies, leading to more games being shown live on telivision. The latest evidence comes in the form of the latest Premier League television picks.

Leeds have had another game selected for broadcast, and unsurprisingly, the game is likely to be a relegation six-pointer. The TV fixture is an Elland Road clash with Crystal Palace on Sunday, March 9. That game will now kick off at 2pm, with Sky Sports showing the game. Palace are now searching for a new manager after sacking Patrick Vieira on Friday.

There is also a second change to keep in mind, with one of Leeds’ fixture getting moved due to fixture changes elsewhere. The away clash with AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium will now take place on Sunday, April 30th. That game will also now kick off at 2pm, but it is not scheduled for television broadcast.

