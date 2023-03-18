News you can trust since 1890
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United live: Early team news, goal and score updates from Molineux

Leeds United visit Wolves this weekend as they look to pick up a valuable three points away from home for only the second time this season

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 18th Mar 2023, 11:55 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 12:51 GMT

Leeds’ only previous away win in the Premier League this campaign was the late smash-and-grab against Liverpool back in October. The Whites have only taken six points on the road since the beginning of the season and have failed to score in four of their last five Premier League away fixtures.

The outlook is bleak as the hordes of Leeds supporters march upon Molineux this weekend but under Javi Gracia there is renewed hope that pragmatism, balance and a cool head can deliver the wins necessary to secure survival.

Tyler Adams misses out today with a hamstring injury, the severity of which is still to be determined as the USMNT captain visits a specialist, while Patrick Bamford is set to start with Rodrigo and Luis Sinisterra – both returning from months on the sidelines – are available, most likely waiting in the wings.

Leeds visit Wolves a year to the day since their 3-2 comeback victory against the same opposition, at the same ground (Pic: Getty)
Wolves’ home form of late has been patchy, winning three of their last five, but losing the other two by a goal to nil.

Build-up, team news, match analysis, live minute-by-minute coverage and post-match reaction here throughout the afternoon. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Wolves vs Leeds United LIVE

Pre-match podcast - listen here

In position

Archie signs

He’s Leeds through and through, and he’s signed on until the summer of 2025.

Gracia on the future

“In this moment I’m only focused on trying to finish the only way the supporters, the players, the club deserve and remain in the Premier League.”

Welcome to Molineux

A year to the day since Leeds’ 3-2 smash-and-grab at this same venue, the Whites are back in town.

Luke Ayling’s late winner seems longer than 365 days ago, but Leeds are in largely the same situation they found themselves in the last time these two met in the Premier League at Molineux.

Build-up and team news here. Live match updates to come from 3pm.

