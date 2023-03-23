Leeds United’s Willy Gnonto looks set to start for Italy in their Euro 2024 qualifier against England tonight as the sides do battle in Naples.

The nations faced each other at the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, as Italy claimed the trophy on penalties in the summer of 2021. Their last meeting was in a Nations League clash in September 2022, with Italy winning 1-0 at the San Siro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roberto Mancini’s side failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar after a shock defeat to North Macedonia in the qualifying play-offs.

Tonight’s match is England’s first since their World Cup quarter-final defeat to France, as they lost 2-1 against the beaten finalists in

There will be added interest in tonight’s fixture for Leeds supporters, as while many will be tuning in to watch England, there will also be a keen eye on how Gnonto performs.

Is it on TV?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fixture will be on Channel 4 this evening, with coverage starting at 7pm. In April 2022, Channel 4 won the rights to show all of England’s matches until the Euros in 2024.

The fixture kicks off at 7.45pm, and is being played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples. The match can also be streamed using Channel 4’s online service All 4.

Will Gnonto play?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Leeds United forward is being tipped to start in Naples after some fine form this season. He made his Italy debut last summer and has since earned eight caps for the national team.

Italy boss Roberto Mancini appears to be a big fan of the 19-year-old. His performances at Elland Road even left Mancini wondering why no Serie A clubs tried to bring him back to his home nation, as he joined Leeds for £4m from FC Zurich in the summer.

He questioned: “Why hasn’t anyone signed Gnonto in Italy?” He could play for Sampdoria or Fiorentina. Nobody took him, but he plays as a regular in the Premier League.”

Ex-Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips is poised to start for England, despite minimal club football since joining Man City from the Whites last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where is Euro 2024?

The tournament will start in Germany in June 2024 and will conclude with the final on Sunday July 14, 2024. There will be 24 teams who will compete with the top two from each qualifying group progressing alongside some third-placed teams, who will have to come through play-off matches.

Who is in Euros 2024 qualifying groups?