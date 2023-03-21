News you can trust since 1890
‘Nobody took him’ - Italy boss Roberto Mancini poses Serie A question over Leeds United star man

Leeds United forward Willy Gnonto is in the Italy squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers against England and Malta.

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 21st Mar 2023, 14:29 GMT- 1 min read

Italy boss Roberto Mancini has admitted his surprise that no Serie A club tried to sign Willy Gnonto before he joined Leeds United.

The 19-year-old came through Inter Milan academy system but left for Swiss club Zürich in 2020 and made his professional debut a few months later.

In his second season, he was part of the side that claimed the Swiss Super League title. Before turning 19, he had made 74 appearances for the club, scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists.

He was signed by Leeds after a dramatic summer deadline day, joining on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee. Gnonto has played 20 times for Leeds, scoring four times.

His performances at Elland Road have now left Mancini wondering why no Serie A clubs tried to bring him back to his home nation.

He questioned: “Why hasn’t anyone signed Gnonto in Italy?”

“He could play for Sampdoria or Fiorentina. Nobody took him, but he plays as a regular in the Premier League.”

Gnonto made his Italy debut last summer and has been capped eight times, scoring one goal. Italy take on England on Thursday before a trip to Malta on Sunday.

