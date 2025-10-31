Leeds United boosted their survival hopes with a home win against Premier League rivals West Ham United last weekend.

Leeds United heightened West Ham United’s Premier League relegation concerns by inflicting a 2-1 defeat on Nuno Espirito Santo’s side last weekend.

On what could and should have been a nervy night at Elland Road, the Whites took control from the opening stages and found themselves two goals in front by the time the quarter of an hour mark had been reached as Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon both found the net. Mateus Fernandes gave the visitors some hope of snatching a point in the final minute of the game - but an equaliser remained out of sight as Daniel Farke’s men held on for what already feels like a big win in the race to avoid the drop.

As Leeds focus their attention on a visit to Brighton and Hove Albion, West Ham will hope to bounce back from their Elland Road defeat when they host Newcastle United at the London Stadium and they will hope to rack up only their second league win of the season against the ever-improving Magpies. Ahead of that game, former Hammers goalkeeper David James admitted his is concerned about his old club and described their poor start to the season as ‘inevitable’.

The former England goalkeeper told AskGamblers: “Yes, I am worried about West Ham. I hope they can turn things around. With a big influx of players and how they deal with them, there's an inevitable downturn at any point in the season. But at West Ham it seems to be going on now for a couple of seasons, at least. You can go back to winning the Europa Conference League. That was an anomaly in the season. So there's something which is becoming more and more ingrained.

“You just hope that, first of all, the manager can get the performances out of the players. At the moment, I think as a West Ham supporter, I'd be happy with 17th. That's where it is at the moment. The idea of finishing in the top half and in Europe, I think, is beyond any realistic point at the moment. I am worried, but I think they'll turn it around, and I just hope that the supporters get behind them to give them all the encouragement they need.”

