Leeds United’s fans have had their say on Saturday’s Premier League clash at Brighton.

Leeds United’s next game of the Premier League season takes them to Brighton - ahead of which the club’s fans are in disagreement. Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on Saturday afternoon’s 3pm kick-off at the Amex including different views on the predictions front, a can’t afford to be friendly warning and best available team suggestion.

MIKE GILL

After their fine result against West Ham, Leeds United head for the south coast in an effort to further consolidate their position.

Brighton have one more point than Leeds and it is a good measure of how far the Whites have travelled.

The big challenge is to maintain this progress.

The Seagulls fought back from a 3-0 deficit to 3-2 against Manchester United before eventually losing 4-2.

They do have some big name scalps hanging from their belts namely Manchester City and Chelsea but they have already been caught out a few times also.

A full week has elapsed since the West Ham game and it's good news that United’s injury list has reduced.

This will be a strong test and United will need to be on their best game to come away from the Amex with at least a point.

They are more than capable of achieving this and morale is high in the camp.

The improvement in performance at set pieces has been a big factor for United this season and you get the feeling that they will be relying on this at least until the turn of the year.

I’m backing the Whites to continue to make progress.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 2 Leeds United 2.

“Perhaps our best available team”

DAVID WATKINS

The challenges for Leeds United don’t get any easier, do they? This weekend, it is a very useful-looking Brighton & Hove Albion in our sights. How useful though?

They have just a single point more than Leeds do at the moment and sit only two places higher in the table.

Leeds and Brighton have played nine apiece, and six of each side's games have been against the same opponents.

In those six games, Leeds earned two more points than the Seasiders. I doubt there will be much between us.

Their defeat at Arsenal in the League Cup on Wednesday might help too.

As so often in the EPL, I expect the game will be decided by one or two specific moments: a mistake, a worldie, or a referee's call.

All we can hope for is to benefit from any such moment.

There was a feeling amongst Leeds fans that the XI we sent out against West Ham United was perhaps our best available team, with Jaka Bijol, Ao Tanaka and Lucas Perri all starting the game.

It will be fascinating to see if the same XI takes to the pitch against the Seagulls.

If it does, and if everyone is fit, I see Leeds coming away with some credit from the Amex.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Leeds United 1.

“I will be surprised if Leeds can”

NEIL GREWER

Thankfully, Leeds United enter tomorrow’s game at Brighton in 15th place in the league with more than the “holy grail” of a point per game.

Whilst the points haul should have been greater, the performances have largely suggested United have a fighting chance of achieving the holy grail.

This game will be a challenge though and I will be surprised if Leeds can take something from it.

Leeds must counter Brighton’s marauding style of free-flowing football, and height at set pieces, and as such, I would expect a more defensive approach by Leeds.

Daniel Farke rarely changes a winning side, and I have no expectation of defensive changes, unless forced by injury, however the manager may be minded to add solidity and height to midfield, in the form of Anton Stach, and on the wings in the form of Jack Harrison.

We may then see Noah Okafor and Dan James later in the game.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be key in this game to provide an outlet for Leeds.

Recently Calvert-Lewin has performed well against strong defenders and Lewis Dunk will certainly provide a challenge at both ends of the pitch.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 2 Leeds United 1.

“Can’t afford to”

ANDY RHODES

With a much-needed victory at Elland Road last week, Leeds United now face two tough away trips.

Brighton are first up and, as we all know, we don’t have a good record at the Amex Stadium.

Leeds could move above their hosts on Saturday, who have an almost identical record to the Whites this season.

The two sides are separated by just a point and have match home records, but many will have expected Brighton to be higher up the table after good performances last season.

The game will also see a reunion with Georginio Rutter, while Ao Tanaka could line up against his old friend Kaoru Mitoma.

Leeds, though, can’t afford to be friendly in their bid to stay up.

They have been dominant in midfield in a good number of games this season, and they will need to be strong again to contain a dynamic Brighton side.

With their hosts struggling to get going this season, Leeds must take their chance for points while they have it.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 2 Leeds United 1.

SILENCING THE DOUBTERS: Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson. | Getty Images

“Many, myself included, doubted him”

KEITH INGHAM

It’s fair to say that all three promoted teams had a great weekend as all three gained important wins.

Leeds will be very happy that there is a sizeable gap between themselves and the bottom three and that will be important with a tough November to come.

It starts with a tough-looking fixture on the south coast to face a Brighton side that gained three wins in their last six Premier League games.

They did lose at Manchester United last weekend but in that game they scored two late goals when 3-0 down only to finally lose the game 4-2.

Illness and injuries blighted the build up to the game with West Ham so it is hoped that players affected will this week have illness free full week of training before travelling south.

It will be interesting to see if the players who came in keep their places, I think they will and would understand if Daniel Farke keeps the same starting XI.

Many people’s man of the match Brenden Aaronson will be keen to continue his form on the right wing.

Many, myself included, doubted him but he put in an excellent 85-plus minutes to silence, for now, his doubters.

I’d take a draw from the game.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Leeds United 1 (heart), Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Leeds United 1 (head).