Fabian Hurzeler has provided his Brighton team news for Saturday’s visit of Leeds United.

A key Brighton figure has been ruled out of Saturday’s visit of Leeds United as part of seven likely absentees for his side.

Daniel Farke’s Whites are heading to the south coast for their next game of their Premier League season with a Saturday afternoon 3pm kick-off against Fabian Hurzeler’s Seagulls.

Saturday’s visit of Leeds will end a busy week for Brighton who suffered a 2-0 defeat in the Carabao Cup at Arsenal on Wednesday evening - just four days on from Saturday evening’s 4-2 loss at Premier League hosts Manchester United.

Hurzeler had six players out injured for last weekend’s trip to Old Trafford and ex-Leeds star James Milner was then added to the list after suffering a small muscle injury in defeat against the Red Devils.

Star will miss Saturday’s meeting against his former side

Milner was then ruled out of the midweek cup tie and Hurzeler has now confirmed that Milner will also miss Saturday’s meeting against his former side.

Adam Webster, Jack Hinshelwood and Solly March remain out longer term whilst Joel Veltman, Brajan Gruda and Kaoru Mitoma also remain on the comeback trail from injuries.

Mitoma is at least back on the pitch but Hurzeler says there is only a “small chance” of anyone back to face Daniel Farke’s Whites.

As per Sussex World, Hurzeler said: “Mitoma is back on the pitch, he is training I don't think it is a big issue and we should see him before the international break.

“I think it will be the same squad like we had against Arsenal. So no changes regarding this. Also, the players who still have small issues, they might not be available.

“There are small chances, but I think that the squad from the game against Arsenal will be the squad for tomorrow.”